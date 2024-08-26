Thailand bids for 2030 Youth Olympics to boost sports industry

Picture courtesy of Wikepedia

Two weeks after the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad concluded, Thailand is reiterating its commitment to bidding for the 2030 Youth Olympic Games, viewing it as a pivotal opportunity to advance its sports industry and generate revenue.

The Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Kongsak Yodmanee, stated that one of SAT’s missions is to promote sports within Thailand by organising national and international sporting events that attract spectators.

The SAT supports various sports associations in Thailand, including the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association, in hosting regional and world-class competitions such as the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in Phuket. This weightlifting competition serves as a mandatory event to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Additionally, the SAT assists with facilitating sports venues and allocates part of its budget to sports associations, said Kongsak.

“Organising sports events will help stimulate the economy by generating income and creating jobs.”

According to the Economics Tourism and Sports Division of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Thai sports industry is estimated to be worth 207 billion baht this year, marking a 12% increase year-on-year. Sports competitions are expected to bring in 5 billion baht in economic impact.

Thailand has expressed interest in hosting the 2026 Youth Olympics since 2018. However, after the 2022 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar were postponed to 2026 due to the pandemic, the next bid shifted to 2030.

Interest and vision

Kongsak confirmed that Thailand has already communicated its interest and vision to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the 2030 Summer Youth Olympic

The SAT presented our progress to the IOC during the Paris 2024 Olympics as he said.

Kongsak mentioned that Thailand’s Youth Olympics would emphasise the participation of local communities and young elite athletes, aiming to create a positive impact on youth globally in terms of health and social development.

“The games will leave a great legacy for the Thai sports industry and convince governments around the world about the importance of sport.

“The SAT is preparing a master plan and can seek advice from the IOC on its proposal. This plan includes a concept for the games, lists of sports competitions, and venue details for the event.

“We intend to submit the master plan by November this year as Kongsak.”

After submitting the master plans, the IOC is expected to create a shortlist of candidates, consider the plans in-depth, and request revisions. The IOC has not disclosed when it plans to name the host for the 2030 Youth Olympic Games. Typically, cities are awarded the Games four years before the event, so a decision could come as early as 2026.

Kongsak mentioned that there is no estimated budget yet for hosting the Youth Olympics.

Youth Olympics

The Director of the Elite Sports Competition Division at the SAT, Wutthichai Chaijit, said that hosting the Youth Olympics would showcase Thailand’s ability and readiness to stage major international sporting events, while also promoting sports tourism in the country.

Bangkok would likely be the main hub of the games, with Chon Buri, located roughly 100 kilometres southwest of the capital, also staging events as Wutthichai said.

Countries that have expressed an intention to bid for the 2030 Summer Youth Olympics include India, Colombia, Russia, and Thailand.

Kongsak noted that another focus of the SAT is promoting Thai traditional boxing, also known as Muay Thai. The SAT subsidises private competitions under certain conditions, such as incorporating the Wai Khru ritual, a dance performed by boxers to pay respect to teachers.

The owner of Khun Suek Muay Thai gym in Krabi, Sutthinun Ritthiboriluck, said that organising sports events in Thailand can attract both local and foreign tourists to the event locations.

Sutthinun mentioned that while sports such as running and cycling can be organised in many countries, the Thai government should focus on organising Muay Thai matches due to their unique cultural significance.

“The question is how to make Thai sports tourism different from our neighbours.”

Boxing events

Thailand hosted numerous historic boxing events, such as the Ratchadamnoen World Series and ONE Lumpinee, which have attracted significant attention from foreigners.

He said these events can help create a new image for boxing, as fighters have the opportunity to earn a high income by following a steady career path in a manner that inspires people.

We can sell the match licensing to foreign countries, said Sutthinun, who is also the founder of the Muay Thai booking platform Now Muay Thai.

Sutthinun mentioned that the government can promote soft power by pushing Muay Thai and that government agencies need appropriate policies to attract more public interest in participating in sports activities.

Moreover, he emphasised that organisers should pay more attention to broadcast channels when hosting sports events.

“A successful sports event is not solely dependent on a high level of competition, as communication platforms play a vital role in reaching a wider audience.”

Global sports

Sutthinun suggested that if the government aspires to organise a global sports event, short and long-term plans must be established and implemented immediately, in cooperation with the private sector and sports associations.

He highlighted that people in local communities still have limited access to quality sports infrastructure and services, necessitating more investment in these areas. Local officials should promote smaller leagues and events at the national level before elevating them to a regional and international scale.

“The SAT is responsible for communicating to stakeholders that sports create positive socioeconomic impacts, including community development, health promotion, crime prevention, and economic growth through job creation.

“Thais have a more positive attitude towards sports, with more parents allowing their kids to play sports.”

However, he noted that Thais’ interest in watching sports competitions is lower compared to other countries such as the UK.

Thailand’s sports industry has a promising growth outlook, both at national and international levels, and sports events can help improve the local economy as Kongsak said, reported Bangkok Post.