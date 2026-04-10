Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya

A Chinese-born man holding Saint Kitts and Nevis nationality was arrested at a pool villa in Pattaya on Wednesday, April 8, for operating 239 gambling websites with more than 2.7 billion yuan, or about 13 billion baht, in circulation.

The arrest followed coordination between the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and the Immigration Bureau. Chinese officials sought the arrest of a senior member of an online gambling network based in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar.

According to information from the embassy, the suspect was 32 year old Bei Minsi, a Chinese-born national who later acquired Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship, a Caribbean island nation known for its citizenship-by-investment programme.

Bei was reportedly closely connected to She Zhijiang, the founder of the criminal hub in Shwe Kokko, who was previously arrested in Thailand and was later transferred to China for further legal proceedings.

Police said Bei was a senior member of the gang and oversaw 239 gambling websites used by more than 330,000 Chinese gamblers. Naewna reported that the platforms handled more than 2.7 billion yuan, or around 13 billion baht, and caused major damage to China’s economy.

Investigators found that Bei entered Thailand using his Saint Kitts and Nevis passport, but officers later lost track of his movements.

Police later found that he had been staying at a luxury property in Bangkok and discovered that he planned to travel to Pattaya. Officers then followed him to a pool villa in Soi Jomtien 14.

Police raided the property on Wednesday and arrested him. Officers were preparing to deport him to China for further legal action.

In a related case, She Zhijiang was arrested in Thailand on August 12, 2022. He was later deported to China in November last year to face legal proceedings in his home country.

While in custody in Thailand, she sought help from Interpol, claiming prison officials treated him unfairly. He alleged that he was held in solitary confinement, shackled, denied treatment for spinal pain, and prevented from meeting family members.

Thailand’s Department of Corrections denied the allegations and accused the high-profile inmate of suspicious behaviour that raised concerns because of his financial influence in prison.