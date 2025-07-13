Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri

Quick-thinking bystanders credited with life-saving response during morning ride

Bright Choomanee
July 13, 2025
213 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of สายแข็งลพบุรีทีม Facebook

Locals promptly administered CPR to a cyclist around 50 years old after he lost consciousness from a seizure while riding in Lop Buri province yesterday morning, July 12. He has since been reported as stable at Phra Narai Maharaj Hospital.

The incident took place at 8.53am on Lop Buri-Wang Muang Road in tambon Nikhom Sang Ton Eng, Mueang district. Hospital rescue workers and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were called to the scene by locals who discovered the man collapsed beside a black road bike, unresponsive and without a pulse.

Emergency responders arrived to find residents performing CPR. The man, estimated to be around 50 years old, was swiftly transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he regained consciousness.

At the scene, a black road bike, white cycling shoes, and a helmet were found, but the man carried no identification. His bicycle was taken to Mueang Lop Buri Police Station for safekeeping while attempts were made to identify him and contact his family.

A nearby shop owner informed the police that she heard a car and then saw the man collapse beside the road, still on his bike. She tried to help by starting CPR after finding no pulse and called emergency services via the 1669 hotline, reported Bangkok Post.

Police suspect the man was cycling alone from the Krom Pracha roundabout. It is believed he might have had an underlying health issue and collapsed from exhaustion, leading to the incident.

In similar news, a foreign woman suffered a seizure on the roadside, prompting an immediate and compassionate response from nearby Thais.

On April 28, TikTok user @guyslumclub shared a video capturing the incident, praising the selfless actions of locals who rushed to assist without hesitation. The post also included a light-hearted plug for their noodle shop, Ann’s Kuay Teow Khua Gai, located on Baanthat Thong Road.




