Welsh backpacker goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help

Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Welsh backpacker goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help
A 26 year old Welsh backpacker has gone missing while travelling in Thailand, prompting concern from his family and friends who haven’t heard from him in over four weeks.

Daniel Davies, from Llanelli, was last in contact with his family on March 13 while staying at the Hangover Hostel in Bangkok. He was later seen on the island of Koh Phi Phi, a popular destination among British tourists. His disappearance has been described by loved ones as highly out of character.

Dyfed-Powys Police have filed a missing persons report and are working closely with Thai police in the search for Daniel. His family says they are growing increasingly worried as time passes with no news of his whereabouts.

Daniel’s aunt, Nicola Doran, shared a public appeal, saying, “My nephew Daniel Davies has gone missing in Bangkok, Thailand. He’s been reported and is now a missing person. No one has had any contact in weeks.”

Close friend Lucia Froom added, “Daniel’s phone is switched off, and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all. If anyone knows anyone in Thailand or is planning a trip there soon, can people please keep an eye out for him?”

Daniel is described as being around 6 feet tall, of slim build, with blonde hair, a beard, and full tattoo sleeves on both arms.

The missing persons charity Echoes of the Lost, in coordination with SARS Cymru, has joined the search and is appealing to the public for assistance.

A spokesperson from the organisation stated, “Daniel, if you happen to see this post, please get in contact with your family. They are worried. If you wish to message us to pass information along, please feel free to do so.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the relevant officials or reach out to the family directly through missing persons channels.

