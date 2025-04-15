Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee20 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chiang Mai, lottery ticket sales are thriving during the Songkran festival, with locals eagerly purchasing tickets from various stalls around the city, including areas like Chiang Mai Gate, Chang Phueak Gate, Mahidol Road, Mueang district, the railway station, and morning markets.

Tickets are priced at 100 baht (US$3) each, with sets of two selling for 200 baht (US$6), three for 350 baht (US$10.5), four for 500 baht (US$15), and five for 700 baht (US$21).

Pannee Lupungngern, a lottery vendor in the Saraphi district, shared that sales during this period are challenging as vendors must navigate tourist spots to sell lottery tickets.

Popular numbers include those associated with Songkran dates, such as April 13, April 14, and April 15, which are selling out quickly. Other sought-after numbers for the Thai New Year are 568, 569, 413, 414, 415, 387, and 244.

Related Articles

In celebration of Chiang Mai’s 729th anniversary, a grand event featuring 500 traditional dancers performing a unique fingernail dance will take place on April 19 to April 20. An additional 10,000 dancers will participate in an attempt to set a world record, aiming to be recognised by the Guinness World Records.

Popular numbers associated with this celebration include 02, 05, 07, 71, 30, 74, 75, 29, 19, 20, and 21. Three-digit combinations such as 402, 270, 470, 489, 905, 504, 547, 494, 548, 919, 420, and 429 are also popular.

Ployphairin, a renowned lottery number predictor known for her astrological insights, highlighted that the upcoming draw on April 16 features key numbers 4 and 8, with friendly pairs being 2. Two-digit combinations include 24, 48, 82, 54, 35, 12, 36, 93, 41, 51, 13, 32, 22, 55, 88, 44, 69, 56, 62, 91, and 46.

For three-digit numbers, combinations like 244, 428, 882, 533, 433, 522, 153, 143, 459, 145, 359, 933, 366, 432, 468, 669, 622, 611, 133, 131, 232, and 233 are advised. She cautions players to be wary of repeated numbers and wishes everyone luck, reported KhaoSod.

Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, as the upcoming lottery draw approaches, large crowds have gathered at a sacred shrine near Khamchanod Island in search of lucky numbers. Many hopefuls aiming for a win in the March 16 draw were left disappointed as tickets sold out quickly.

On March 11, the popular Khamchanod Island in Udon Thani was alive with activity, with both tourists and locals coming to pay homage to the revered spirits Phor Pu Srisuttho and Mae Ya Sripatumma. Known for its spiritual connection to Nang Naga, the serpent deity, the shrine continues to attract visitors, particularly those seeking fortune, who congregate in the ceremonial courtyard.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival

20 seconds ago
Welsh backpacker goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help Thailand News

Welsh backpacker goes missing in Thailand, family appeals for help

11 minutes ago
Small earthquake strikes Krabi, no tsunami risk reported Thailand News

Small earthquake strikes Krabi, no tsunami risk reported

22 minutes ago
Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand Road deaths

Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand

36 minutes ago
Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents Bangkok News

Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents

44 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai&#8217;s vibrant cultural fest Songkran News

PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai’s vibrant cultural fest

52 minutes ago
Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran

1 hour ago
Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand Bangkok News

Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

20 hours ago
Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs Crime News

Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs

21 hours ago
Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival Songkran News

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

21 hours ago
Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery Crime News

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

22 hours ago
Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner Phuket News

Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

23 hours ago
Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang Songkran News

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

23 hours ago
Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao Songkran News

Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

23 hours ago
Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt Crime News

Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt

24 hours ago
Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported

24 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun

1 day ago
Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani Crime News

Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations Songkran News

Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations

1 day ago
Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day Thailand News

Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day

1 day ago
Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration Songkran News

Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

1 day ago
TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

1 day ago
Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days Songkran News

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

2 days ago
Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities Northern Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

2 days ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video) Songkran News

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

2 days ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee20 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand

Pickup truck ploughs into Songkran crowd, injuring 12 in Thailand

36 minutes ago
Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents

Bangkok Songkran draws 360,000, 10 killed in traffic accidents

44 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai&#8217;s vibrant cultural fest

PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai’s vibrant cultural fest

52 minutes ago
Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran

Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran

1 hour ago