Chiang Mai lottery sales surge during Songkran festival

In Chiang Mai, lottery ticket sales are thriving during the Songkran festival, with locals eagerly purchasing tickets from various stalls around the city, including areas like Chiang Mai Gate, Chang Phueak Gate, Mahidol Road, Mueang district, the railway station, and morning markets.

Tickets are priced at 100 baht (US$3) each, with sets of two selling for 200 baht (US$6), three for 350 baht (US$10.5), four for 500 baht (US$15), and five for 700 baht (US$21).

Pannee Lupungngern, a lottery vendor in the Saraphi district, shared that sales during this period are challenging as vendors must navigate tourist spots to sell lottery tickets.

Popular numbers include those associated with Songkran dates, such as April 13, April 14, and April 15, which are selling out quickly. Other sought-after numbers for the Thai New Year are 568, 569, 413, 414, 415, 387, and 244.

In celebration of Chiang Mai’s 729th anniversary, a grand event featuring 500 traditional dancers performing a unique fingernail dance will take place on April 19 to April 20. An additional 10,000 dancers will participate in an attempt to set a world record, aiming to be recognised by the Guinness World Records.

Popular numbers associated with this celebration include 02, 05, 07, 71, 30, 74, 75, 29, 19, 20, and 21. Three-digit combinations such as 402, 270, 470, 489, 905, 504, 547, 494, 548, 919, 420, and 429 are also popular.

Ployphairin, a renowned lottery number predictor known for her astrological insights, highlighted that the upcoming draw on April 16 features key numbers 4 and 8, with friendly pairs being 2. Two-digit combinations include 24, 48, 82, 54, 35, 12, 36, 93, 41, 51, 13, 32, 22, 55, 88, 44, 69, 56, 62, 91, and 46.

For three-digit numbers, combinations like 244, 428, 882, 533, 433, 522, 153, 143, 459, 145, 359, 933, 366, 432, 468, 669, 622, 611, 133, 131, 232, and 233 are advised. She cautions players to be wary of repeated numbers and wishes everyone luck, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, as the upcoming lottery draw approaches, large crowds have gathered at a sacred shrine near Khamchanod Island in search of lucky numbers. Many hopefuls aiming for a win in the March 16 draw were left disappointed as tickets sold out quickly.

On March 11, the popular Khamchanod Island in Udon Thani was alive with activity, with both tourists and locals coming to pay homage to the revered spirits Phor Pu Srisuttho and Mae Ya Sripatumma. Known for its spiritual connection to Nang Naga, the serpent deity, the shrine continues to attract visitors, particularly those seeking fortune, who congregate in the ceremonial courtyard.