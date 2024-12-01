Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 11:03, 01 December 2024| Updated: 11:03, 01 December 2024
225 1 minute read
Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack
The attacker | Image via KhaoSod

A tense altercation in Pattaya led to a violent encounter yesterday, November 30, when a dispute over time management in a paid sexual encounter resulted in an attempted knife attack.

The victim, 36 year old Sarinya sustained minor injuries after a knife was used against her neck. The incident occurred at an unnamed apartment complex in Jomtien, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The alleged assailant, who initially evaded the police, was later apprehended.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station, led by Navin Theerawit and Thananon Athiphansri, launched an investigation after receiving a tip-off. Jike Ki Soe, a Myanmar national, was found in a room at the apartment complex and subsequently arrested.

He was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for processing and legal proceedings.

Related news

During questioning, Soe stated that he had arranged a meeting with Sarinya for sexual services at the apartment, agreeing on a fee of 1,500 baht. However, tensions arose when Sarinya allegedly rushed the encounter, fearing that Soe’s girlfriend might arrive unexpectedly.

Sarinya’s injuries | Image via KhaoSod

Frustrated by the pressure and his inability to perform sexually, Soe admitted to using a knife from the room to slash at Sarinya’s neck. A struggle ensued, leading him to flee the scene, hiding in a nearby forest before returning to the room where police later captured him.

Sarinya recounted that she met Jike Ki Soe through a dating app. Upon arriving at the apartment, she experienced unsettling behaviour from Soe, who approached her from behind three times. During the second approach, he touched her head and offered her a handkerchief.

On the third approach, he attacked her with the knife. She recalled turning around and seeing the knife before a struggle broke out, during which her right hand was also cut. In the chaos, she feared for her life but managed to kick Soe, prompting him to flee, after which she sought help from others.

Soe confessed to all charges, leading to accusations of attempted murder, robbery causing harm, and carrying a weapon in public without a valid reason. He is now in custody as the investigation by Pattaya City Police continues, reported KhaoSod.

Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack

Crime NewsPattaya News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

