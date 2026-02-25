Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi

Police are offering a 10,000 baht reward for information that could lead to the identification of an unidentified young girl whose body was found in a roadside forest in Saraburi on Monday, February 23.

The body was discovered by 48 year old Sittichai Kirirat, who was riding his motorcycle along a quiet road in Nong Don district when he noticed what he initially believed was a doll. Upon closer inspection, he confirmed it was the body of a young girl and contacted officers from Nong Don Police Station.

Police said the child was believed to be three to five years old at the time of death. She was found wearing dark blue jeans, a pink jacket, a nappy and blue socks. Her right arm was missing, and her body had begun to decompose.

An autopsy by the Central Institute of Forensic Science in Pathum Thani found the girl died about a month before she was discovered. Police said her skull was fractured and showed signs consistent with being struck with a hard object, but officials had not confirmed whether this was the cause of death.

Forensic officers suspect the missing right arm may have been caused by reptiles or other stray animals in the area. Police said the girl’s DNA and other scientific evidence were collected and remain under investigation.

Police told ThaiRath that the blue socks the girl was wearing were from a playground inside a shopping mall in Saraburi, and they would extend their investigation from this discovery.

In a separate development, a truck driver contacted police, claiming he believed the girl could be his daughter. He reported that his wife and their daughter disappeared from their shared home on February 20.

Police later said the woman and child contacted officers to confirm they were safe and stated they had left because they wanted to escape the man due to his abusive behaviour.

Police said no further information has been confirmed about the girl’s identity. The 10,000 baht reward remains available for anyone who can provide useful information. Tips can be given to Nong Don Police Station by calling 036-397181.

The case follows another high-profile identification reported in September last year, when Thai parents eventually located the skeleton of their daughter, Kae, who had been missing for 13 years. Her remains were found in Bangkok in April 2014, but police were unable to identify her at the time.

Police later identified the remains as Kae’s using more advanced technology and expanded DNA data collection. Officers then continued investigating and concluded that Kae’s boyfriend might have been involved in her death.

The man denied the allegation during repeated questioning, police said, but later died by suicide before the next police interrogation.