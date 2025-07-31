Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket

A Thai man caught a transgender thief and handed her over to police after she snatched a bracelet from a foreign tourist jogging along Patong Beach in Phuket.

A Thai lifeguard, Worrayut Naophai, called officers from Patong Police Station to the scene, where they arrested the suspect, later identified as Naphasinee Yarak. The transgender woman was found to be a resident of the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

According to the Phuket Hotnews Facebook page, Worrayut, a road sweeper, and other residents who witnessed the theft worked together to detain Naphasinee.

Worrayut told police that the woman had snatched a bracelet from the foreign tourist who was jogging along the beach road. He and others managed to retrieve the stolen item and return it to the victim.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, earning praise for Worrayut and the other good Samaritans. Netizens commented…

“Thank you, everyone, who didn’t ignore the theft.”

“Take her to the fight at the border!”

“Police acted fast, and all the people who helped the victim are very lovely!”

“Thank you, everyone, for helping protect Phuket’s image.”

Another online commenter claimed this was not Naphasinee’s first criminal offence, saying…

“I witnessed this transwoman stealing from another foreigner at around 4 to 5am. I believe she tried to take a mobile phone but failed.”

Officers from Patong Police Station charged Naphasinee under Section 336 of the Criminal Law: snatching. The offence carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Police also offered a cash reward to Worrayut for his assistance and encouraged him to continue his good deeds and support other tourists in distress.

A separate case involving another transgender thief in the Patong area occurred in May. That suspect allegedly pickpocketed a Turkish tourist and stole 4,000 baht in cash. She is believed to be part of a transgender gang operating in Phuket’s tourist hotspots.