Famous paramedic of Korat city dies in a road accident

Image courtesy of Sanook

A pall of grief has swept across Korat city as it mourns the tragic demise of its leading paramedic, known locally as “Doctor Toon”. The tragedy left the 38 years old emergency medical personnel’s life abruptly cut short following a shocking road accident.

Yesterday, at 12.10am, local police of Korat city in Nakhon Ratchasima province received a distress call about an accident on a bridge near a decorated flower market intersection in Kok Krathum district. Upon arrival, a Lambretta scooter was found overturned on the bridge, a ten-metre drop to the road below. Approximate to the 133+152 kilometres point on national Highway 2, Mittraphap Road, a volunteer rescue team was frantically trying to revive the injured individual, who was identified as Dr. Bunluea Aongjaem, or Doctor Toon. Toon held the critical function of an emergency paramedic associated with Thep Rattana Hospital, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Unfortunately, the violent impact and subsequent severe wounds led to Doctor Toon’s untimely demise. Police Major Paisarn Punrue, the duty sergeant of Po Klang police station shed light on their initial findings. Dr Bunluea was riding his scooter alone on the bridge, heading back to his residence at Thep Rattana hospital, when while manoeuvring a right curve, lost control, hit the bridge’s edge and was subsequently thrown down to the verge below.

The tail light of the scooter is broken and there was no damage to the rear mudguard. We have coordinated with the investigation team to check CCTV footage along the route to eliminate doubts about whether it was a solitary incident or there was a collision involved,” he explained.

Dr Bunluea held a pivotal role in the response operations of the EMS, assisting patients and injured personnel at accident spots, he also evaluated EMS standards of Korat, acting as the primary instructor and coordinator for CPR & AED within the community of SaengthamDharma training centre in Suong Noen. He collaborated with the National Institute of Emergency Medicine. Known among rescue volunteers across 32 districts, his loss is a huge blow to the medical fraternity who admired his expertise and vigour.

Touching tributes and condolences are pouring in for Doctor Toon on various rescue pages and from individuals who knew him personally on Facebook. Earlier today, at 11am, an ambulance from Thep Rattana Hospital transferred Doctor Toon’s body from Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital’s mortuary to the Wat Mai Pratu Chai temple in Pimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima where a funeral ceremony is being held this evening; his fellow rescue volunteers are attending the event together, reports Sanook.