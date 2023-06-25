Woman crashes car into convenience store after alleged assault by boyfriend in Ranong

Picture courtesy of ระนอง นิวส์ Facebook

An unfortunate car accident occurred near a convenience store close to the exit gate of Ranong Provincial Police Station around 8:45pm, yerterday, according to Ranong police. A woman in her middle age, navigating a bronze-silver Toyota Yaris with plate number กง 737 Ranong, was involved in the mishap. The car flipped, laying upside down, its wheels pointing skyward.

The woman managed to crawl out of the car and was found sitting beside the wreckage, reporting that she intended to file a complaint against her boyfriend for physically assaulting her prior to the incident. She claimed that he had struck her in the mouth. The authorities asked her to stay calm, get medical assistance first, and file the complaint later.

Shortly afterwards, an ambulance from Ranong Hospital arrived to provide first aid and transport her to the hospital. During the medical aid, shrouded by her pained cries, the woman confessed that she had been consuming alcohol at a religious ordination ceremony. Despite her claims of being abused, she refused to let the medical staff apply a tourniquet while she lay there on the stretcher, persisting that she wanted to make a formal complaint, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation revealed more about the condition leading up to the incident. After leaving an ordination ceremony where she confirmed she had been drinking alcohol, the woman alleged her boyfriend had assaulted her, thus prompting her hurried journey to report him. Unfortunately, while attempting to quickly turn the car to enter Ranong Provincial Police Station, she grazed another vehicle, leading to a further collision with a concrete barrier in front of a housing complex near a convenience store, which resulted in her car flipping over.

In a subsequent search of her vehicle, authorities found dropped beer cans and bottles inside the car’s cabin. As part of the ongoing inquiry, the police moved the car for safekeeping at the Ranong Provincial Police station. They are awaiting further statements from the injured woman to proceed with the related legal proceedings.