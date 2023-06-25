Three former rangers arrested in high-profile 500,000 baht Thai kidnapping incident

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Today witnessed a significant operation by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD)’s special weapons and tactics unit, resulting in the arrest of three suspected culprits of a kidnapping gang. Spanning two regions in southern Thailand and one in the northeast, the operation began at 6am, with the CSD’s Hanuman unit targeting eight specific locations.

Three of these target sites were identified within Yala, four in Narathiwat, and the remaining one in Khon Kaen. The focus of this large-scale operation ties back to an incident staged on September 5, 2022. In this unsettling occurrence, a group of armed men committed an abduction from residential premises in the Rangae district of the Narathiwat province.

The abductee was taken to a house and subjected to physical abuse, which reportedly caused a broken rib. Following this horrific ordeal, the perpetrators contacted the victim’s family, demanding a hefty ransom of 500,000 baht for his safe return. The threats escalated with the menacing promise of mutilation or death if their demands were not met.

The victim’s terrified relatives negotiated the ransom to an initial 300,000 baht, assuring that the rest would be compensated later. The kidnappers agreed and following the receipt of the amount at a designated location in Sungai Kolok, the victim was forsaken, only to be later retrieved by his relatives.

However, the ordeal did not end with the victim’s release. The perpetrators persisted in contacting the victim’s family, insistent on collecting the rest of their ill-gotten ransom. Caught in the whirlwind of fear and concern for their safety, the family conceded another 100,000 baht in an attempt to pacify the culprits. The continuous demands for the remaining sum eventually drove the family to file a complaint with local law enforcement in the Rangae district and later with the CSD.

Investigations led the CSD to identify the kidnappers as former members of ranger units, defence volunteers and insurgent factions. After the court granted warrants, five suspects were called for an arrest. Two of them, aged 39 and 33, demographics named Abdulroning Salae and Andi Mama respectively, were apprehended during the CSD operation today.

Abdulroning was arrested from his residence in Yala while Andi was captured from his house located in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat.

In the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, an additional suspect was apprehended by the CSD team. As of now, this individual’s identity remains undisclosed.

The CSD intends to update the public further on the arrest and proceedings through a press conference scheduled for a later date, reported Bangkok Post.