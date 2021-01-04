Tourists sent back to Pattaya as Koh Lan goes into lockdown | The Thaiger

Thailand
Tourists sent back to Pattaya as Koh Lan goes into lockdown
Tourists vacationing on Koh Lan were sent back to the mainland today as the island, just off Pattaya, goes into lockdown. The local community, including business owners and residents, decided to impose lockdown measures starting tomorrow until January 20, according to the secretary of the island’s community Sorasak Thongbongpetch.
Around 100 tourists were ordered to leave the island and asked to inform the island’s Covid-19 committee if they develop flu-like symptoms. All resorts and other accommodations were ordered to clear out guests and are not allowed to accept any guests until the situation has resolved.
Recently, a person at a ticket vending booth at Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier tested positive for Covid-19. The Chon Buri public health office then announced that people who travelled to and from the island via the Bali Hai pier from December 18 to 31 should monitor their health.
Under Koh Lan’s lockdown measures, boat services between the island and the mainland have been suspended, with the exception of boats making essential deliveries like food and drinking water.
Residents are not allowed to leave the island unless the trip is urgent. Those travelling to and from the island must get permission from the pier’s Covid-19 centre.
Restaurants can only offer takeaway service. There is also a curfew from 10pm to 5am.
Unidentified man’s body found hanging from tree in Koh Larn
Pattaya police are investigating an incident in which an unidentified man’s body was found hanging from a tree in the Koh Larn forest. They say the body could be that of a foreigner, as they await autopsy results.
The body was discovered by a hiker last night at sundown, who called the police at 7pm to investigate. After taking speedboats to get to the island, police say the body was hanging from a necktie in a ravine from a tree that was halfway up a hill towards the Pho Thong Shrine.
The hiker was a local resident who says he traced the foul smell to the hanging body. Police say no identification was found on the body and are waiting for autopsy results to determine if the man’s death was from suicide or if foul play was involved.
Rescue workers say the body was believed to have been deceased for over a week due to its apparent state of decay.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
3 eastern provinces being considered for full travel restrictions, including Pattaya
Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (including Pattaya), are headed into a full lockdown scenario after the Ministry of Public Health formerly asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to impose additional restrictions on travel in and out of the provinces. Most of the infections in the 3 provinces are linked to illegal gambling dens. A decision will likely be made today by the CCSA.
Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because many people considered “at risk” have concealed their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening.
It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.
The proposed lockdown measures, additional to closures and restrictions already in place, would include preventing people in the 3 provinces from travelling across borders unless “absolutely necessary”.
If approved, the measures will take at the end of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.
The Deputy Health Minister also noted that the ministry plans to ask the CCSA to set up checkpoints along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.
Because most of the people being traced were involved with illegal gambling the Deputy Minister noted that the situation was making it more unlikely for people to come forward for testing, despite authorities reassuring people involved that there would be no prosecution related to the illegal gambling dens.
The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.
Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service.
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker parlours closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences.
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.
- There is not an alcohol sales ban.
Toby Andrews
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:41 pm
What would they do if, while on the ferry back to Pattaya, Pattaya went into lockdown?
Ipissonjohn
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:10 pm
This is a really good question Toby. I wonder what the “experts” have to say..