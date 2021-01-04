Tourists sent back to Pattaya as Koh Lan goes into lockdown | The Thaiger

image
Tourists sent back to Pattaya as Koh Lan goes into lockdown

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Tourists vacationing on Koh Lan were sent back to the mainland today as the island, just off Pattaya, goes into lockdown. The local community, including business owners and residents, decided to impose lockdown measures starting tomorrow until January 20, according to the secretary of the island’s community Sorasak Thongbongpetch.

Around 100 tourists were ordered to leave the island and asked to inform the island’s Covid-19 committee if they develop flu-like symptoms. All resorts and other accommodations were ordered to clear out guests and are not allowed to accept any guests until the situation has resolved.

Recently, a person at a ticket vending booth at Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier tested positive for Covid-19. The Chon Buri public health office then announced that people who travelled to and from the island via the Bali Hai pier from December 18 to 31 should monitor their health.

Under Koh Lan’s lockdown measures, boat services between the island and the mainland have been suspended, with the exception of boats making essential deliveries like food and drinking water.

Residents are not allowed to leave the island unless the trip is urgent. Those travelling to and from the island must get permission from the pier’s Covid-19 centre.

Restaurants can only offer takeaway service. There is also a curfew from 10pm to 5am.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    What would they do if, while on the ferry back to Pattaya, Pattaya went into lockdown?

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Ipissonjohn

      Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:10 pm

      This is a really good question Toby. I wonder what the “experts” have to say..

      Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
