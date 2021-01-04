image
image
image
image
Thailand

NE Monsoon in South – warnings of heavy rain and flash floods

NE Monsoon in South – warnings of heavy rain and flash floods
PHOTO: Thailand Monsoon
South of Thailand is expected to face the northeast monsoon that is expected to bring in heavy rain that may cause flash floods. With the prevailing monsoon in the upper and the lower part of the Gulf of Thailand, some southern provinces, including Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are likely to be affected by strong winds and waves that could be up to 2 metres. All ships should proceed with caution, while small boats are suggested to keep ashore until January 8. The Meteorology Department also warns people living in flood-prone areas to be aware of flash floods from January 4-8.

“The rather strong northeast monsoon prevailing Thailand and the Gulf accompanied by the low cell over the lower South China Sea will move to cover Malaysia. Isolated heavy rain to very heavy rain is likely in the Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. People in these areas should beware of heavy rain and accumulated rain that may cause flash floods.”

“The strong wind waves in the upper Gulf with waves up to about 2 metres in the upper Gulf from Surat Thani upward, 2-3 meteres in the lower Gulf Nakhon Si Thammarat downward and above 3 metres high in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershower. Small boats should keep ashore until 8 January 2021.”

SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Department | The Nation

Thailand

Tourists sent back to Pattaya as Koh Lan goes into lockdown

Tourists sent back to Pattaya as Koh Lan goes into lockdown
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Tourists vacationing on Koh Lan were sent back to the mainland today as the island, just off Pattaya, goes into lockdown. The local community, including business owners and residents, decided to impose lockdown measures starting tomorrow until January 20, according to the secretary of the island’s community Sorasak Thongbongpetch.

Around 100 tourists were ordered to leave the island and asked to inform the island’s Covid-19 committee if they develop flu-like symptoms. All resorts and other accommodations were ordered to clear out guests and are not allowed to accept any guests until the situation has resolved.

Recently, a person at a ticket vending booth at Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier tested positive for Covid-19. The Chon Buri public health office then announced that people who travelled to and from the island via the Bali Hai pier from December 18 to 31 should monitor their health.

Under Koh Lan’s lockdown measures, boat services between the island and the mainland have been suspended, with the exception of boats making essential deliveries like food and drinking water.

Residents are not allowed to leave the island unless the trip is urgent. Those travelling to and from the island must get permission from the pier’s Covid-19 centre.

Restaurants can only offer takeaway service. There is also a curfew from 10pm to 5am.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals 'on hold' | Jan 4

745 new Covid-19 infections and 1 new coronavirus related death have been reported today during the daily briefing of the CCSA. Thailand now has 4,022 active Covid-19 cases with a total of 8,439 reported cases and 65 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak a year ago.

Today’s figures include 505 cases in Samut Sakhon which were announced yesterday. Some of the cases are waiting for a second round of tests.

The 745 new cases is the largest daily total of new infections ever announced in Thailand.

Restrictions are now in place, as of midnight last night, as the latest mitigations against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The new restrictions are applied to 28 red zone provinces, including Bangkok.

The full list of the 28 provinces are at thethaiger.com

We’ve also got a full video about the restrictions, that’s underneath in our descriptions.

In addition to the restrictions already published, the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority have upgraded their restrictions on dining at restaurants. Apart from banning alcohol at restaurants and insisting on social distancing, they’ve now announced that restaurants must close by 7pm at night. That goes in effect from tomorrow.

Amongst the latest restrictions, travel between provinces could include additional screening, without listing exactly what this will be, particularly from red zone provinces. Some north east provinces have already announced that, if you travel from a red zone, like Bangkok, you’ll be required to self-quarantine for 14 days when you arrive.

Our Thaiger perspective is that these screenings will roll out fairly spontaneously, and if you are travelling between provinces, be ready for additional questions and screening points.

In another proposal being considered, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will request the CCSA to defer the entry of British visitors to the country after evidence of the faster-spreading B117 strain (aka. the “G strain”) of Covid-19 was found in 4 British travellers arriving in Thailand on December 21.

Over 30 countries have reported cases of the highly-transmissible UK variant of the novel coronavirus, raising fears of increased global spread, even as countries begin to unroll vaccination programs. They’ve also detected cases of the B117 variant in Singapore, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Department of Disease Control announced that all passengers who were on board the same flight as the 4, or anyone who had come into contact with them, have now been located, tested and found to be clear of infection.

In the midst of a new wave of Covid-19 infections, Thailand will get 2 million vaccine doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech. The first batch of 200,000 doses will arrive next month, according to the Public Health Ministry. Another 800,000 doses will arrive in March and the last order of 1 million doses will arrive in April.

Since the outbreak last month at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, Thailand health officials have been racing to curb the spread of the virus.

The Thai company Siam Bioscience is in the process of producing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine which was developed in partnership with Oxford University. That vaccine is planned to be available to the public in May. The Thai government has set a goal to vaccinate half of the population, around 33 million people, by the end of this year.

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No lockdown in Phuket, governor calls for more disease control measures

No lockdown in Phuket, governor calls for more disease control measures

There’s no lockdown in Phuket, the provincial governor says, but protective measures are in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. The province currently has 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases, classifying it as a “yellow zone,” a high surveillance area.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew says Phuket’s borders are still open to outside visitors, but all of them must be screened at checkpoints along the province’s border. While it’s not official, the governor has also asked travellers from high risk areas to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving on the island. He says those who have symptoms must see a doctor as soon as possible.

“Every person has to follow the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measure: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H-Hand washing, T-Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning… For those who did travel to the high risk areas, please quarantine yourselves for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if having symptoms.”

Other Covid-19 protection measures have been implemented across the province. Walking street markets are now closed until January 20. Flea markets and fresh markets are still open, but must follow health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The provincial transport office is closed, providing online services only. Department stores can remain open, but should make sure they have hand sanitiser available for customers. Schools, gyms and fitness centres can also stay open, but the governor says they must abide by disease control measures.

The governor says the public should follow basic disease control practices like wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, temperature checking, and scanning the Thai Chana QR code.

SOURCE: Phuket News
