The Royal Thai Navy‘s new submarine is expected to be completed within three years, following the recent Cabinet approval of engines manufactured in China, according to 57 year old Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, commander of the Royal Thai Navy, yesterday, August 13.

This announcement follows the Cabinet’s decision to amend the submarine procurement plan, transitioning from German-made engines to Chinese alternatives. Admiral Jirapol stated that Thailand and China would collaborate on drafting a new contract.

The Thai attorney-general’s approval is required before an agreement is finalised. Once approved, a new timeline of approximately 1,200 days will be in place, ensuring the submarine’s completion within the three-year target.

Admiral Jirapol highlighted concerns regarding crew readiness, as the project faced delays of nearly three years, leading to promotions or reassignments of personnel initially designated for the submarine.

Additionally, he confirmed that plans to acquire two frigates have been approved by the Cabinet, although current funding allows for only one.

The navy commander also addressed Thailand’s need to observe Cambodia’s evolving relations with the United States, emphasising that international relations can shift rapidly as countries prioritise their interests. Thailand must remain conscious of its strategic positioning.

Regarding reports of potential US use of the Phangnga naval base, Admiral Jirapol stated that Thailand is open to visits from all friendly nations without preconditions, highlighting the strong ties between Thailand and the US.

Although the Phangnga base is small, there are plans to enhance naval capabilities in the Andaman Sea, prompting questions about potential support sources, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Thailand’s ongoing submarine saga has taken another turn, as German engines have been replaced with Chinese ones, extending the project timeline.

On August 5, Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that the Cabinet approved major revisions to Thailand’s long-delayed submarine deal with China but did not provide further details, citing confidentiality.