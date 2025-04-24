Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
59 1 minute read
Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Royal Thai Navy’s Region 3 Command apprehended an Indonesian fishing vessel illegally fishing in Thai waters near Koh Lipe. Five crew members were detained yesterday, April 23.

The operation was led by the director of the Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, Region 3, Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul.

Vice Admiral Suwat instructed Commander Saenthai Buaniam, the deputy director of the Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre in Satun province, along with the 491st Anti-Aircraft and Coastal Defence Operations Unit and other relevant agencies, to investigate and detain the suspicious vessel.

The action followed a report from the Inbound-Outbound Ship Control Centre in Satun province, which indicated that a foreign fishing boat, believed to be of Indonesian origin, was illegally operating in Thai waters. The incident occurred approximately 13.75 nautical miles west of Koh Lipe.

Related Articles

The joint operation deployed rubber boats and the high-speed patrol boat Sornchon 4006 to patrol and successfully seize the suspect vessel. Five Indonesians were arrested, including the vessel’s captain and four crew members.

The detainees and the seized vessel were brought to Koh Lipe for further legal proceedings. Initially, they remain under police custody.

Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, Region 3, expressed gratitude to local fishing networks for quickly reporting the suspicious foreign vessel. This collaboration is seen as commendable in safeguarding the nation’s marine resources, reported KhaoSod.

In case of maritime emergencies, the Region 3 Command Centre can be reached via the 24-hour hotline at 1465.

จับเรืออินโด

In similar news, Myanmar fishermen are facing legal action after being caught fishing illegally in Thai waters off the coast of Ranong province.

On February 7, the Royal Thai Navy’s 3rd Naval Area Command intercepted two fishing boats crewed by Myanmar nationals operating southwest of Koh Khang Khao. The following morning, February 8, the vessels were escorted to a local deep-sea port by two navy patrol boats.

Latest Thailand News
Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament Thailand News

Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament

9 minutes ago
Busted! Pakistani man lived &#8216;life after death&#8217; with dead Thai&#8217;s ID Bangkok News

Busted! Pakistani man lived ‘life after death’ with dead Thai’s ID

19 minutes ago
Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

28 minutes ago
Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes Thailand News

Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

39 minutes ago
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs Phuket News

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

49 minutes ago
Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute Bangkok News

Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

57 minutes ago
Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street

1 hour ago
Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe Crime News

Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe

1 hour ago
Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes Thailand News

Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes

1 hour ago
Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting Crime News

Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

2 hours ago
Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade Thailand News

Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade

2 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for filming volunteer in Bangkok toilet Bangkok News

Homeless man arrested for filming volunteer in Bangkok toilet

2 hours ago
8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet Phuket News

8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet

2 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s devotion to Buriram cult blamed for husband&#8217;s death Thailand News

Thai woman’s devotion to Buriram cult blamed for husband’s death

2 hours ago
Panic button: Thailand to blast phones with emergency alert tests Thailand News

Panic button: Thailand to blast phones with emergency alert tests

3 hours ago
Bomb attack in Pattani leaves seven injured in volunteer vehicle (video) South Thailand News

Bomb attack in Pattani leaves seven injured in volunteer vehicle (video)

4 hours ago
Gambling site link to academic scandal uncovered in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gambling site link to academic scandal uncovered in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Chinese tourists favour Vietnam over Thailand amid rising costs Thailand News

Chinese tourists favour Vietnam over Thailand amid rising costs

4 hours ago
Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother Thailand News

Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother

4 hours ago
Commerce Ministry targets foreign nominees in 6 sectors Thailand News

Commerce Ministry targets foreign nominees in 6 sectors

4 hours ago
Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after deadly dispute over motorcycle noise Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after deadly dispute over motorcycle noise

5 hours ago
Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks Politics News

Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks

5 hours ago
South Korean man injured in restaurant bill dispute with Pattaya women Pattaya News

South Korean man injured in restaurant bill dispute with Pattaya women

5 hours ago
Brother fatally shot after knife attack attempt in Phayao Crime News

Brother fatally shot after knife attack attempt in Phayao

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
59 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

28 minutes ago
Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

39 minutes ago
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

49 minutes ago
Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

57 minutes ago