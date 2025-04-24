Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe

The Royal Thai Navy’s Region 3 Command apprehended an Indonesian fishing vessel illegally fishing in Thai waters near Koh Lipe. Five crew members were detained yesterday, April 23.

The operation was led by the director of the Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, Region 3, Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul.

Vice Admiral Suwat instructed Commander Saenthai Buaniam, the deputy director of the Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre in Satun province, along with the 491st Anti-Aircraft and Coastal Defence Operations Unit and other relevant agencies, to investigate and detain the suspicious vessel.

The action followed a report from the Inbound-Outbound Ship Control Centre in Satun province, which indicated that a foreign fishing boat, believed to be of Indonesian origin, was illegally operating in Thai waters. The incident occurred approximately 13.75 nautical miles west of Koh Lipe.

The joint operation deployed rubber boats and the high-speed patrol boat Sornchon 4006 to patrol and successfully seize the suspect vessel. Five Indonesians were arrested, including the vessel’s captain and four crew members.

The detainees and the seized vessel were brought to Koh Lipe for further legal proceedings. Initially, they remain under police custody.

The Maritime National Interest Protection Command Centre, Region 3, expressed gratitude to local fishing networks for quickly reporting the suspicious foreign vessel. This collaboration is seen as commendable in safeguarding the nation’s marine resources, reported KhaoSod.

In case of maritime emergencies, the Region 3 Command Centre can be reached via the 24-hour hotline at 1465.

In similar news, Myanmar fishermen are facing legal action after being caught fishing illegally in Thai waters off the coast of Ranong province.

On February 7, the Royal Thai Navy’s 3rd Naval Area Command intercepted two fishing boats crewed by Myanmar nationals operating southwest of Koh Khang Khao. The following morning, February 8, the vessels were escorted to a local deep-sea port by two navy patrol boats.