Disaster at sea: RTN drills for shipwreck chaos off Phuket

Phuket is gearing up to tackle maritime catastrophes head-on, staging an elaborate simulation of a passenger ship disaster that could save lives when real tragedy strikes.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3), based at the Royal Thai Navy (RTN)’s Third Naval Area Command at Cape Panwa, spearheaded the operation yesterday, July 8, in Phuket Town as part of the high-profile Passenger Ship Exercise 2025 programme.

The drill, held in the form of a Table Top Exercise (TTX), gathered an army of participants from central, regional and local government agencies, along with private firms and volunteer groups, all determined to sharpen the nation’s maritime safety response.

Rear Admiral Benjamaporn Wongnakornsawang, Director of the Thai MECC 3 Training Division, directed the exercise, assisted by Thanathip Chanthaphakdi, Deputy Director of the 2nd Operation Office and a qualified Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.

“This table-top exercise is a critical stepping stone towards a full-scale practical drill at sea,” Rear Admiral Benjamaporn said. “It ensures that every participating unit fully understands the protocols and can operate cohesively in the event of a real maritime emergency.”

The training session drilled participants on all aspects of crisis management, including communication, coordination, situation analysis, decision-making, resource allocation and operational command. Equipment and personnel readiness were also thoroughly tested to identify any gaps before disaster strikes.

Today, the exercise moves out of the hotel conference room and onto the water for a dramatic live-action drill using the Genting Dream passenger ship in the waters south of Phuket and at the Phuket Deep Sea Port. This hands-on simulation is expected to push teams to the limit, demonstrating their capacity to save lives under pressure, The Phuket News reported.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander of the 3rd Naval Area and Director of the 3rd Marine Operations Centre, observed the operation alongside Rear Admiral Sivakanes Sawangnawin, underscoring the mission’s national importance.

Vice Admiral Suwat stressed that the ultimate goal is to boost Thailand’s disaster readiness and bring maritime safety standards in line with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) SOLAS Convention, or Safety of Life at Sea.

“This is about protecting lives. We must be prepared.”