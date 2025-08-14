Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

Tensions escalate as calls grow for accountability over unexploded devices

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Picture courtesy of CHUMCHON KHON SURIN Facebook

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has directly contacted the United Nations secretary-general and Japan’s foreign minister, advocating for an international investigation into Cambodia’s alleged breaches of the Ottawa Convention. This follows a recent landmine incident that severely injured a military ranger on August 12.

A military ranger lost his foot when he stepped on a landmine while patrolling with six others in the Chong Chup Tamok area of Surin on August 12. This incident occurred shortly after another on August 10 in Sisaket, where three Thai soldiers were injured by a mine during a routine patrol.

Maris reported that he had a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on August 10, requesting the use of Ottawa Convention mechanisms to investigate Cambodia’s actions. The convention’s secretariat has since responded in writing.

 

On August 8, Maris plans to brief donor countries regarding Cambodia’s rejection of Thailand’s mine-clearance proposal, which was discussed at the General Border Committee meeting.

Nikorndej Balankura, a Thai foreign ministry spokesperson, stated that the briefing will also encourage donor countries and international organisations to reassess their aid to Cambodia.

He added that the ministry, along with other agencies, will organise a site visit for representatives from these donor countries and international organisations to observe the situation firsthand, providing details and information about the landmine incidents from August 10.

Maris also mentioned discussions with his Malaysian and Singaporean counterparts about leveraging the ASEAN framework to press Cambodia on mine clearance. He stated that Thailand has consistently protested Cambodia’s actions during meetings with the UN chief and the Japanese foreign minister, who currently chairs the Ottawa Convention, reported Bangkok Post.

Maris asserted that Cambodia lacks evidence to support its claims of Thai sovereignty violations. In contrast, he claimed Bangkok possesses clear proof of Cambodian provocations and mine-laying, responding to inquiries about Cambodia’s protest letter to the UN on August 10.

238 1 minute read

