Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Friday, June 26

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Thailand News Today &#8211; Friday, June 26 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

A different program today looking at the issues of flying around Thailand at the moment and a few things to remember. Also the latest we know about the borders slowly opening up and the process of slowly allowing some foreigners to re-enter the country. Back to the usual format on Monday. Have a fantastic weekend. Tim and The Thaiger team.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26)

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Andalou Agency

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says that 4 women tested positive for Covid-19 in state quarantine over the previous 24 hour period. There have been no domestic Covid-19 cases for 32 days.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin reports that 2 of the women, 22 and 27 years old, showed symptoms upon returning from Sudan on June 24 and were diagnosed positive the same day. The 22 year old had a high fever while the other had lost her sense of smell.

2 other female passengers, both masseuses and aged 32 and 53, were asymptomatic. They had returned from the United Arab Emirates on June 13 but didn’t test positive until June 24.

2 more patients are reported to have fully recovered and returned home.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began stands at 3,162 (2,444 domestic cases and found 225 in state quarantine). 64 are under treatment and 3,040 have recovered, making the recovery rate well above 96%. There have been 58 deaths.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 9.7 million, up by 183,000 since yesterday – the highest increase on a single day; 5.2 million have recovered while deaths have exceeded 490,000. Thailand is now 94th among countries with the highest number of confirmed cases.

Dr Taweesin encouraged people to remain cautious as the situation around the world is getting more serious. China and New Zealand, both thought to have eliminated the virus, have recently seen new cases.

Covid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26) | News by The ThaigerCovid 19 update: 4 new imported cases found in quarantine (June 26) | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Transport

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Business Traveller

Thai Air Asia will return to full domestic services in Thailand during July, with all routes and flights back in action for a total of 23 destinations and 25 routes. The announcement was made this afternoon. Thai Air Asia’s CEO told Associated Press that the airline has been slowly ramping up its domestic routes since May and is now ready to be at full domestic capacity to help promote tourism by July.

The resumption includes includes routes such as Chiang Mai-Hat Yai, Chiang Mai-Pattaya, Hat Yai-Pattaya and Khon Kaen-Hat Yai, for a total of 25 routes with 68 flights (round-trip) per day.

The chairman also said that Thai Air Asia is taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and utilising proper hygiene measures on their flights to make sure all who fly with them feel safe and secure. This includes features such as special air filters and hygiene screening measures.

Airports of Thailand announced on its Facebook page that its 6 airports have resumed or are resuming operations….

  • Don Mueang
  • Phuket
  • Chiang Mai
  • Hat Yai
  • Chiang Rai
  • Suvarnabhumi

…all of which accommodate both domestic and international flights.

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | PR Thai Government

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties | The Thaiger
PHOTO: abc.net.au

Nothing has been done to Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya who crashed his Ferrariinto an officer and killing him back in 2012 and then speeding off. Now anti-corruption officials are saying that officers investigating the fatal hit-and-run accident neglected to fulfil their duties.

An investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found intention to exempt Yoovidhya from prosecution on charges of of drug abuse and speeding. Forensic police say he was driving 177 kilometres per hour when he hit the officer on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road. The officer’s body was dragged under the car before Yoovidhya sped off.

His hearing was delayed 7 times, and in 2017 he was charged with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim. He fled on a private plane just 2 days before he was supposed to face the charges. He’s been on the run since, but has been seen at public sporting events and other places overseas. including being photographed in London. The media have been able to find him but not, it appears, the Thai police. While his charges of speeding and failing to stop and help a crash victim have expired, the charge for reckless driving causing death does not expire until 2027.

A number of officers could face disciplinary action. The NACC is handing over their findings to the the officers’ supervisors. The NACC investigation found chief interrogator at Thong Lor Police Wiradol Thabthimdee accountable for “mild malfeasance”. NACC says 4 officers failed to seek an arrest warrant… Wiradol, along with former chief of the station Chumphol Phumphuang as well as the station’s interrogators Samrit Ketyam and Wibul Thinwatanakul.

The NACC says 3 officers failed to guarantee a thorough investigation and interrogation in the case. The former commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 Krit Piakaew and the division’s former deputy commanders Sukhun Phrommai and Tramet Uthai.

Yoovidhya was 27 at the time of the accident. His family co-owns the energy drink brand Red Bull and he is the son of Chalerm Yoovidhya who ranks second on Thailand’s rich list with a net worth of US$20 billion.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending