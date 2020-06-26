Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July | The Thaiger

Thai Air Asia will return to full domestic services in Thailand during July, with all routes and flights back in action for a total of 23 destinations and 25 routes. The announcement was made this afternoon. Thai Air Asia’s CEO told Associated Press that the airline has been slowly ramping up its domestic routes since May and is now ready to be at full domestic capacity to help promote tourism by July.

The resumption includes includes routes such as Chiang Mai-Hat Yai, Chiang Mai-Pattaya, Hat Yai-Pattaya and Khon Kaen-Hat Yai, for a total of 25 routes with 68 flights (round-trip) per day.

The chairman also said that Thai Air Asia is taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and utilising proper hygiene measures on their flights to make sure all who fly with them feel safe and secure. This includes features such as special air filters and hygiene screening measures.

Airports of Thailand announced on its Facebook page that its 6 airports have resumed or are resuming operations….

Don Mueang

Phuket

Chiang Mai

Hat Yai

Chiang Rai

Suvarnabhumi

…all of which accommodate both domestic and international flights.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | PR Thai Government