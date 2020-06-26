Connect with us

Transport

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Business Traveller
Thai Air Asia will return to full domestic services in Thailand during July, with all routes and flights back in action for a total of 23 destinations and 25 routes. The announcement was made this afternoon. Thai Air Asia’s CEO told Associated Press that the airline has been slowly ramping up its domestic routes since May and is now ready to be at full domestic capacity to help promote tourism by July.

The resumption includes includes routes such as Chiang Mai-Hat Yai, Chiang Mai-Pattaya, Hat Yai-Pattaya and Khon Kaen-Hat Yai, for a total of 25 routes with 68 flights (round-trip) per day.

The chairman also said that Thai Air Asia is taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and utilising proper hygiene measures on their flights to make sure all who fly with them feel safe and secure. This includes features such as special air filters and hygiene screening measures.

Airports of Thailand announced on its Facebook page that its 6 airports have resumed or are resuming operations….

  • Don Mueang
  • Phuket
  • Chiang Mai
  • Hat Yai
  • Chiang Rai
  • Suvarnabhumi

…all of which accommodate both domestic and international flights.

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | PR Thai Government

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

