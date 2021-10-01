Thailand News Today | FDA approves sale of DIY covid tests, Restrictions ease | October 1

Jett goes through all the main headlines across Thailand that include: Thailand’s FDA has approved the sale of Covid-19 antigen test kits in shops and online retailers and The tourism authority of Thailand remains ever optimistic as the recent easing of restrictions should entice a larger crowd of foreign visitors

