Thailand
Thailand News Today | FDA approves sale of DIY covid tests, Restrictions ease | October 1
Jett goes through all the main headlines across Thailand that include: Thailand’s FDA has approved the sale of Covid-19 antigen test kits in shops and online retailers and The tourism authority of Thailand remains ever optimistic as the recent easing of restrictions should entice a larger crowd of foreign visitors
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai woman rescued from near-drowning on Pattaya Beach
Police search for foreigner for rape of Khon Kaen masseuse
11 million baht online scams see Thai woman, Nigerian man arrested
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | FDA approves sale of DIY covid tests, Restrictions ease | October 1
Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases; provincial totals
Police search for Australian man who allegedly raped a Thai masseuse
Nonthaburi protesters threw fermented fish at PM Prayut’s van
AirAsia relaunching 9 routes including Phuket-Chiang Mai Oct 15
Tourism said to fuel Southeast Asia’s illegal wildlife trade
Boss outrage, STV visas, Set Designs | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 30
Mute man nabbed for child porn, solicited nudes from 8 year old
Australian travel abroad coming soon with 7-day home quarantine
Thailand sees slump during peak travel period, Chinese stay home for Golden Week
Blood supplies low during pandemic, LGBTQ activists call to be allowed to donate
Assistant village chief busted with 3.8 million meth pills
Thailand reduces quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated arrivals from October
The best places in Thailand to retire
Thai Airways to resume flights to countries with high vaccination rates
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa scheme extended until September 2022
Thailand’s reopening divided into 4 phases
Curfew shortened, Bangkok spas, gyms, cinemas can re-open from October
Phuket restaurants can serve alcohol starting October 1
Phuket governor petitions Bangkok to end restaurant alcohol ban, bar closure order
Thailand Restrictions waived Nov 1, Pornography law amendments | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 97
Police arrest protesters yesterday including naked woman
Court rules for Health Ministry, calls dual pricing beneficial
Phuket tourism operators want COE process reformed, other rules amended
Phuket man finds 30 million baht surprise “whale poop” on beach
Police bust hotel party with ecstasy and ketamine, 59 arrested
Flood warnings below Chao Phraya Dam, and across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways to resume flights to countries with high vaccination rates
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa scheme extended until September 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s reopening divided into 4 phases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket restaurants can serve alcohol starting October 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket governor petitions Bangkok to end restaurant alcohol ban, bar closure order
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police arrest protesters yesterday including naked woman
- Expats2 days ago
Court rules for Health Ministry, calls dual pricing beneficial
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket tourism operators want COE process reformed, other rules amended