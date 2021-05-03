Thailand
Thailand News Today | 31 Covid-related deaths, more flight restrictions | May 3
The daily 24 hour infection report has jumped to back over the 2,000 mark, Disease prevention measures are being tightened for passengers taking to the skies after several cases of Covid-19 were found on flights from Bangkok to Phuket, Angry supporters of the pro-democracy movement gathered outside Bangkok’s Criminal Court yesterday, A new Suan Dusit Poll shows that Thai people are eating healthier AND eating at home as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and Koh Lan, off Pattaya, is going to closed to tourists for 15 days, starting May 5.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 31 people die, 2,041 new infections, provincial totals
Today the daily 24 hour infection report for Covid-19 has jumped to back over the 2,000 mark with 2,041 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.
The CCSA report that most of today’s reported deaths were from “close family and infected patients”.
All the people that died over the past 24 hours were aged between 31-83 years. 29,765 people remain in hospitals or field hospitals under state care.
Here is a list of the provincial totals…
New infections announced since April 25…
April 14 – 2,839
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
May 3 – 2,041
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
8 hospitals across Thailand forced to close after healthcare workers contract Covid-19
8 Thai hospitals are temporarily closed after patients hid the fact that they were infected with Covid-19 and passed the virus on to hospital staff. Other staff members have had to self-isolate. According to Thai PBS World, the 8 affected hospitals are as follows:
Chiang Rai
Mae Sai Hospital, closed until May 16. 88 medical staff quarantined.
Nakhon Sawan
Chumsaeng Hospital closed until May 7. 1 medical worker infected.
Chai Nat
Ruam Paet Chai Nat Hospital 1 closed until May 12. 1 medic infected.
Lop Buri
Nong Muang Hospital closed until May 14. 1 staff member infected.
Nakhon Pathom
Samphran Hospital surgical ward closed until May 10. 40 medical staff quarantined.
Surat Thani
Bor Phud Hospital on Koh Samui closed until May 14. 7 medical staff quarantined.
Trang
Ratsada Hospital closed until May 31. 34 medics infected.
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Pipoon Hospital expected to re-open today. 2 medical staff infected.
Today, Thailand’s new cases of Covid-19 rose above the 2,000 mark, with 2,014 new infections reported. There have been an additional 31 deaths, a new high.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Flying rules tightened after Covid-19 infections found on Phuket flights
Disease prevention measures are being tightened for air passengers after several cases of Covid-19 were found on flights from Bangkok to Phuket. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has issued new guidance for airlines and passengers, after passengers on 7 flights, operated by 3 different airlines, subsequently tested positive for the virus. Phuket’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has ordered airlines to contact other passengers and tell them to get tested and to self-isolate. A list of the affected flights can be found HERE.
A report in Nation Thailand confirms that effective immediately, the following measures apply to air travel.
1. Airlines should limit services between 11pm and 4am in order to reduce the impact on passengers travelling between the airport and their accommodation, as well as being in line with available public transport.
2. In the event of flight changes, cancellations, or flight consolidation, carriers must inform passengers and take care of them appropriately, as per Ministry of Transport laws.
3. All passengers must undergo rigorous screening at airports and must wear face masks at all times. Body temperature must be measured with an infrared thermometer that does not come into contact with the body of the person being checked. If anyone does not wear a mask, or has a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius, they will be strictly prohibited from entering the airport area.
4. The passenger’s body temperature must be taken again prior to boarding the aircraft, using an infrared thermometer, and passengers will be tested again before leaving the destination airport. If a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius is recorded or a passenger has respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath, airport officials must immediately notify local health officials.
5. Airlines must consider appropriate arrangement of seats in the aircraft for the number of passengers on each flight, taking into account social distancing to avoid congestion.
6. Airport authorities and airlines must alert passengers of any possible risk. Confirmed patients or high-risk persons must refrain from travelling. If they violate this rule, they may be punished under the Communicable Diseases Act.
No stranger to flying between Bangkok and Phuket prior to the resurgence of Covid-19, the Thaiger has previously noted a distinct lack of social distancing while waiting to board domestic flights, as well as on the bus shuttling to and from the terminal. And when we recently shared the news of the 7 high-risk flights, one commenter on our Facebook post appeared to have had a similar experience.
“I was there, no social distance, bus to the plane was full, aircraft full until the last seat. In Bangkok everyone lined up like sardines to get on the bus to terminal.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Chalong, Phuket hospital closes as staff quarantine after seeing Covid patient
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Chachoengsao villagers say homeless man’s mysterious death could be from Covid
Thai authorities set up centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19
Covid UPDATE: 31 people die, 2,041 new infections, provincial totals
Thai government mulling more relief packages in light of Covid-19 third wave
Koh Lan proposes closing to tourists for 15 days from May 5
Buri Ram sees 2 villages go into lockdown after 8 Covid-19 infections
Chon Buri sees 153 new infections of Covid-19, 1 death
8 hospitals across Thailand forced to close after healthcare workers contract Covid-19
Flying rules tightened after Covid-19 infections found on Phuket flights
Protesters rally at Criminal Court after detainees’ bail request denied again
Weekend music festival in Wuhan attracts thousands of fans
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
