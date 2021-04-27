image
image
Thailand

Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27

Thaiger

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27

A new wave of Covid-19 infections this month is leading to a drastic drop in occupancy rates at Thailand hotels, 2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths reported today by the CCSA, Thailand’s government schools may see another delay in reopening if the current rate of infections continues., Hua Hin is working on a proposal to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists from October this year and tonight there will be SUPER full moon.

 

Thailand

3 people infected at Thai Government House while Thai PM fined over not wearing mask

Avatar

Published

37 mins ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Stock photo via Wikipedia

3 people at Thailand’s Government House have been infected with Covid-19, prompting the facility to shut down for cleaning. The adviser to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement that the building would be closed from April 29 to May 7, with all publications to be distributed online via Facebook and the LINE app.

About 95% of officials who work at the House will be working from home. The people infected include the driver of the vice minister at the PM’s Office, a housekeeper and a Special Branch police officer. The driver tested positive on April 23 and the other 2 tested positive on April 25.
The news comes after PM Prayut was fined 6,000 baht by the Bangkok Governor for attending a Cabinet meeting at the Government House without a mask. Since the news of 3 people being infected, other officials who were in close contact with them have been asked to self-isolate. The vice minister says he had not been in close contact with his infected driver and has received 2 Covid vaccine doses. Still, he underwent 2 tests for the virus, with both coming back negative. He went ahead and placed himself in home isolation and has not been in contact with PM Prayut since learning about his infected driver.
So far, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while out and about in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Today, Thailand reported 2,179 daily Covid infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths, marking the highest amount of deaths reported in 1 day since the pandemic started. Overall, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths. The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals

Thaiger

Published

48 mins ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

To help ease overcrowding at hospitals in Bangkok, where more than 10,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1, some coronavirus patients are now being sent to the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, just south of the capital, for treatment.

Field hospitals are reopening in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the last wave of infections in December and January. In Samut Prakan, 2 dormitories and an auditorium at the local Dhonburi Rajabhat University campus have been converted into field hospitals with 920 available beds, according to health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.

So far, around 400 patients infected with Covid-19, who are either asymptomatic or just have mild symptoms, are being treated at the field hospitals at the university in Samut Prakan. Some of the patients were first been treated Bangkok, but were transferred to a field hospital once they were confirmed to be in a stable condition.

Hospitals have become overcrowded this month following the spike in Covid-19 cases, infecting more than 30,000 people since April 1. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says there are now 201 Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds.

In Bangkok, 37 Covid-19 patients are waiting for hospital beds, according to the city clerk. Some of those patients include those who cannot be admitted to a field hospital like elderly people and autistic children.

Earlier this month, a number of Bangkok hospitals turned away people seeking Covid tests due to a shortage of beds for those who test positive for the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand

Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

So far, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while in public in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand, making up more than half of the country’s cumulative count since the start of the pandemic last year.

In Phuket, the vice governor warned that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.

The Phuket government also came up with a plan to deal with what the vice governor calls “problem foreigners” who refuse to wear a mask. The local government plans to make the rules very clear to foreigners living in Phuket. The vice governor says officials will “strictly enforce” the mask laws.

