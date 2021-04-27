Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27
A new wave of Covid-19 infections this month is leading to a drastic drop in occupancy rates at Thailand hotels, 2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths reported today by the CCSA, Thailand’s government schools may see another delay in reopening if the current rate of infections continues., Hua Hin is working on a proposal to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists from October this year and tonight there will be SUPER full moon.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
3 people infected at Thai Government House while Thai PM fined over not wearing mask
3 people at Thailand’s Government House have been infected with Covid-19, prompting the facility to shut down for cleaning. The adviser to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement that the building would be closed from April 29 to May 7, with all publications to be distributed online via Facebook and the LINE app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals
To help ease overcrowding at hospitals in Bangkok, where more than 10,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1, some coronavirus patients are now being sent to the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, just south of the capital, for treatment.
Field hospitals are reopening in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the last wave of infections in December and January. In Samut Prakan, 2 dormitories and an auditorium at the local Dhonburi Rajabhat University campus have been converted into field hospitals with 920 available beds, according to health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.
So far, around 400 patients infected with Covid-19, who are either asymptomatic or just have mild symptoms, are being treated at the field hospitals at the university in Samut Prakan. Some of the patients were first been treated Bangkok, but were transferred to a field hospital once they were confirmed to be in a stable condition.
Hospitals have become overcrowded this month following the spike in Covid-19 cases, infecting more than 30,000 people since April 1. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says there are now 201 Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds.
In Bangkok, 37 Covid-19 patients are waiting for hospital beds, according to the city clerk. Some of those patients include those who cannot be admitted to a field hospital like elderly people and autistic children.
Earlier this month, a number of Bangkok hospitals turned away people seeking Covid tests due to a shortage of beds for those who test positive for the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand
So far, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while in public in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand, making up more than half of the country’s cumulative count since the start of the pandemic last year.
In Phuket, the vice governor warned that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.
The Phuket government also came up with a plan to deal with what the vice governor calls “problem foreigners” who refuse to wear a mask. The local government plans to make the rules very clear to foreigners living in Phuket. The vice governor says officials will “strictly enforce” the mask laws.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27
BTS Skytrain to take Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to court over 30 billion baht debt
3 people infected at Thai Government House while Thai PM fined over not wearing mask
Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals
2 Phuket expats infected after returning from Krabi and Bangkok
Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand
Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths, Provincial totals
Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic
Karen army takes over Burmese military base along Thai-Myanmar border
Koh Samet to close from today for at least 2 weeks, Koh Chang may follow
Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak
Restrictions tighten, but some say it’s not enough to control the outbreak in Thailand
Thailand’s government schools may see another delay in reopening
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Indonesia3 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Bangkok1 day ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation