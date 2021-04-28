image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

In charge: PM given sole authority to manage everything pandemic-related

Maya Taylor

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia

The Thai PM has been put in sole charge of handling the Covid-19 crisis, assuming all powers previously delegated to various ministers. Thai PBS World reports that yesterday, the Cabinet agreed to designate Prayut Chan-o-cha as the chief authority with responsibility for all decisions related to the pandemic. These include the issuance of all orders, permits, and approvals aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus and assisting the people.

The transfer of power from government ministers to the PM is understood to be temporary and has been agreed in order to guarantee efficiency in the handling of the latest outbreak in Thailand, which is the worst yet. Some of the laws that now fall into the PM’s remit include the Communicable Disease Act, the Immigration Act, National Health Security Act, and the Medical Equipment Act, as well as several others.

The PM will now be in charge of everything pandemic-related, including measures to prevent the further spread of infection, medical treatment for patients, the procurement of anti-viral drugs, and the management of hospital beds. Crucially, he is also in sole control of the procurement and distribution of vaccines, essential to combatting the pandemic’s hold in the Kingdom. The PM and his administration have already been heavily criticised for bad decision-making in vaccine procurement, having until now favoured just 2 manufacturers – Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The PM says he has asked the Foreign Affairs Ministry to liaise with foreign governments in an attempt to obtain more Covid-19 vaccines. He will also meet with business representatives, including the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers Association, and the Board of Trade of Thailand, to hear their views and recommendations on working together to fight the pandemic.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Thailand

3 people infected at Thai Government House while Thai PM fined over not wearing mask

Avatar

Published

14 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Stock photo via Wikipedia

3 people at Thailand’s Government House have been infected with Covid-19, prompting the facility to shut down for cleaning. The adviser to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement that the building would be closed from April 29 to May 7, with all publications to be distributed online via Facebook and the LINE app.

About 95% of officials who work at the House will be working from home. The people infected include the driver of the vice minister at the PM’s Office, a housekeeper and a Special Branch police officer. The driver tested positive on April 23 and the other 2 tested positive on April 25.
The news comes after PM Prayut was fined 6,000 baht by the Bangkok Governor for attending a Cabinet meeting at the Government House without a mask. Since the news of 3 people being infected, other officials who were in close contact with them have been asked to self-isolate. The vice minister says he had not been in close contact with his infected driver and has received 2 Covid vaccine doses. Still, he underwent 2 tests for the virus, with both coming back negative. He went ahead and placed himself in home isolation and has not been in contact with PM Prayut since learning about his infected driver.
So far, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while out and about in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Today, Thailand reported 2,179 daily Covid infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths, marking the highest amount of deaths reported in 1 day since the pandemic started. Overall, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths. The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals

Thaiger

Published

14 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

To help ease overcrowding at hospitals in Bangkok, where more than 10,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1, some coronavirus patients are now being sent to the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, just south of the capital, for treatment.

Field hospitals are reopening in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the last wave of infections in December and January. In Samut Prakan, 2 dormitories and an auditorium at the local Dhonburi Rajabhat University campus have been converted into field hospitals with 920 available beds, according to health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.

So far, around 400 patients infected with Covid-19, who are either asymptomatic or just have mild symptoms, are being treated at the field hospitals at the university in Samut Prakan. Some of the patients were first been treated Bangkok, but were transferred to a field hospital once they were confirmed to be in a stable condition.

Hospitals have become overcrowded this month following the spike in Covid-19 cases, infecting more than 30,000 people since April 1. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says there are now 201 Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds.

In Bangkok, 37 Covid-19 patients are waiting for hospital beds, according to the city clerk. Some of those patients include those who cannot be admitted to a field hospital like elderly people and autistic children.

Earlier this month, a number of Bangkok hospitals turned away people seeking Covid tests due to a shortage of beds for those who test positive for the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Phuket

2 Phuket expats infected after returning from Krabi and Bangkok

Avatar

Published

15 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

2 expats in Phuket are infected with Covid-19 after returning from travelling off the island. They tested positive at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint at the north end of the island. One is an Italian man who returned from Krabi, and the other is a Belgian who returned after a visit to the Belgian embassy in Bangkok.

The 2 men were tested for Covid as part of a new regulation requiring all people returning to the island to be tested, if they can’t prove they are fully vaccinated or present negative Covid test results within 72 hours of arriving.

According to a timeline, the 36 year old Italian man, tested positive at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint on April 22. He then took another test the next day to confirm the previous test’s results, receiving another positive diagnosis. He was taken to receive treatment at Thalang Hospital.

The 32 year old Belgian also tested positive at the same checkpoint after returning from Bangkok by bus to renew his passport at the Belgian embassy. He was taken to receive treatment at Patong Hospital. The Phuket Provincial Health Office issued a warning yesterday for those passengers travelling on the same bus with the Belgium man to contact officials, as they are now being considered “high-risk.”

Meanwhile, Phuket government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times.

The PPHO reported that Phuket recorded 13 new infections yesterday, bringing the total amount of infections to 348 in Phuket since April 3. Of those infections, 255 are still receiving medical treatment, while 92 have been discharged. In Thailand today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is reporting 2,179 new infections over the past 24 hours, with 15 deaths; the highest amount of daily deaths since the pandemic started. The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

