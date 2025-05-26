Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

A Thai woman confessed to fabricating a robbery in Pattaya after losing cash and an engagement ring, in an attempt to hide the truth from her foreign boyfriend.

The 37 year old woman, identified as Rattana, filed a complaint with officers at Bang Lamung Police Station on May 25, claiming she lost 32,000 baht in cash and a ring worth about 50,000 baht to three thieves.

The alleged robbery reportedly took place on the night of May 24 in Soi Siam Country Club while Rattana was riding her motorcycle home.

She told police she worked as a salesperson at a silk shop in a shopping mall in Pattaya and suspected that the three thieves had been following her since she left her workplace. The three thieves on two motorcycles approached her and threatened her with a knife before stealing her valuables.

However, officers reviewed CCTV footage along her route and found no evidence of any suspicious individuals or robbery.

This prompted officers to question Rattana further. During questioning, she reportedly appeared stressed and frequently excused herself to smoke.

Eventually, under pressure from police, Rattana admitted that she had lost the valuables herself but did not dare tell her foreign boyfriend the truth. Of the 32,000 baht she claimed to have lost, 30,000 belonged to her boyfriend, while the remainder was her own.

Rattana said the cash and ring went missing while she was working, but did not elaborate on how the loss occurred. She admitted she filed a false police report to obtain an official document to show her boyfriend, hoping to avoid confrontation.

She stated that she was afraid her boyfriend would be angry and did not want to cause unnecessary arguments, so she chose to lie.

The foreign man reportedly ended the relationship upon learning the truth. Rattana is now facing a charge for filing a false complaint with the police. According to Section 267 of the Criminal Law, the offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.