Saleswoman’s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya

Lies unravel as fear of boyfriend’s wrath leads to criminal charges

2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
Saleswoman's false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 37 year old saleswoman, working for a department store in South Pattaya, fabricated a robbery story to avoid criticism from her English boyfriend after losing 32,000 baht. Her tale unravelled, resulting in charges for filing a false police report.

The incident was initially reported to have occurred in Soi Siam Country Club, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Ratana claimed she was accosted by three young people resembling drug addicts on two motorcycles, who allegedly robbed her of cash and an engagement ring.

Following her report, Bang Lamung police investigated but found no evidence to support her claims from CCTV footage in the area.

Today, May 25, at 11.30am, Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchnarot and Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornpong Sukhvisith led an investigative team to re-examine the scene. Despite numerous attempts to contact Ratana, she initially evaded police calls.

Eventually, they managed to bring her in for further questioning, where she confessed to concocting the story to deceive her boyfriend after losing the money.

Ratana intended to file a daily report merely as evidence for her boyfriend, not anticipating the situation would escalate, attracting media attention and leading to a significant police inquiry.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

During her interview with the police, Ratana appeared visibly stressed and remorseful, apologising for her actions. She acknowledged that her behaviour led to her boyfriend ending their relationship and caused inconvenience to the police and others around her.

Pol. Lt. Col. Kornpong noted that after the report, they ordered a thorough investigation, probing all CCTV footage in the area due to the serious nature of the alleged crime, which could tarnish the reputation of the tourist town.

Upon reviewing the footage repeatedly, the team concluded the incident was fabricated. This case highlights the repercussions of such false reports, serving as a cautionary tale against committing legal violations like filing false reports, reported KhaoSod.

