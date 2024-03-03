Thai surrogacy revolution: Foreign couples welcome

Photo courtesy of Freepik

Authorities in Thailand are on the brink of a groundbreaking change in surrogacy laws, poised to welcome foreign couples into the country for surrogate births, reveals the Department of Health Service Support.

The current legislation, known as the Protection for Children Born through Assisted Reproductive Technologies Act, restricts surrogacy services to Thai nationals alone, clarified Arkhom Praditsuwan, the department’s deputy director-general.

However, a proposed amendment aims to open the doors for foreign couples, granting them access to surrogacy services within Thailand. Prospective parents would have the choice to either bring in surrogate mothers from abroad or select Thai women for the role.

As the department’s committee crafts the necessary regulations, Arkhom asserted that if the bill passes, it will be the first of its kind in the world.

“Foreigners are paying special attention to this issue. When this is liberalised, the health economy should be quite active.”

Moreover, the bill is set to include stringent measures to combat human trafficking.

For years, illegal surrogacy arrangements by foreigners have posed a challenge for Thai authorities. Investigations into the smuggling of frozen semen, eggs, and embryos across borders remain ongoing.

Enacted in 2015, the current Act imposed stringent regulations on surrogacy, banning its utilisation by foreign couples following several high-profile scandals. Dr Sura Wisedsak, director-general of the department, notes that the law has since aided numerous couples struggling with fertility issues.

Fertility treatment is now accessible at 115 facilities nationwide, encompassing 67 clinics, 31 private hospitals, and 17 public hospitals. Despite this, last year witnessed a decline in newborn numbers to below 500,000, with a further drop anticipated this year, reported Bangkok Post.

With approximately 800,000 deaths occurring annually, Thailand’s population is dwindling. Citizens aged over 60 now comprise 20% of the total population, a figure projected to soar to one-third by 2030.

Dr Sura highlights the growing success rate of fertility treatments in the country, underlining the internationally recognised technology employed. This year, the department aims to push for amendments to the Act, including provisions to permit women’s biological relatives aged 20 to 40 to donate eggs and allow women over 55 to arrange surrogacy for their offspring.