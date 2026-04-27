Nakhon Ratchasima government officials investigated for alleged citizenship fraud

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 3:56 PM
126 1 minute read
Nakhon Ratchasima government officials investigated for alleged citizenship fraud | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A citizenship fraud investigation was launched in Nakhon Ratchasima after a mayor filed a complaint against municipal officers accused of issuing illegal citizenship and birth certificates to foreigners, many reportedly linked to Chinese criminal activity.

The Department of Provincial Administration coordinated with Pho Klang Subdistrict Municipality to examine suspicious documents. Investigators identified at least 27 questionable birth certificates, most involving Chinese nationals allegedly connected to illegal businesses and criminal offences.

Pho Klang Mayor Kitipong Pongsurawet filed a complaint against the suspected officials at Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station on Saturday, April 25.

According to Channel 7, some officials allegedly accepted bribes ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 baht in exchange for arranging citizenship status and issuing birth certificates.

Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police Commander Narong Promta said police would conduct a full investigation and ensure fairness for all parties involved.

Citizenship fraud fake birth certificate
Photo via ThaiRath

Authorities stated that evidence gathered in the case will be submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission due to the involvement of government officials.

Police told Channel 7 they are searching for one suspect who has been missing for more than 20 days. The individual is considered a key figure in the case, and investigators believe questioning could lead to other suspects.

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Officials said the alleged misconduct has so far been identified only within Pho Klang Subdistrict Municipality, with no similar cases reported in other provinces.

Thai govt caught operating citizenship fraud
Photo via Nation

In a related case in April 2023, Thai police arrested Nawaporn Pakiatsakun, a Chinese-born Thai woman, over illegal surrogacy and identity fraud linked to obtaining Thai citizenship for foreigners.

Investigators found Nawaporn had married a Thai man to gain citizenship before divorcing him. She later married a Chinese man, and their three children obtained Thai citizenship.

Police said she used her status to illegally facilitate Chinese investors seeking Thai citizenship to establish businesses and extend their stay in Thailand.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 3:56 PM
126 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.