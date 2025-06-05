Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient’s gum, sparking black magic fear

A forgetful dentist in the Isaan province of Buriram left a needle embedded in a female patient’s gum 15 years ago, sparking panic over suspected black magic.

The 49 year old woman, Rungnapha Thaingyotha, shared on Facebook that she unexpectedly discovered a piece of steel in her gum near her lower left molar. She experienced pain in the area for three to four days before seeking treatment, which led to the discovery.

Rungnapha revealed in the post that a medical team at the hospital where she works performed an X-ray and identified the metal object. She subsequently underwent surgery to have it removed and shared the bizarre experience online.

The post quickly attracted attention from Thai netizens. Some speculated that the object might have been a part of a fishing tool, accidentally consumed with food and lodged in her gum.

According to Rungnapha, the steel piece measured approximately 3 centimetres in length and had a curved shape. It was aligned with the root of her tooth. One end featured a small hole, while the other was pointed like a needle.

Given its size and position, Rungnapha was confident that it was impossible that the object could have become embedded in her gum while eating.

Due to the mystery surrounding the metal object, some netizens suspected Rungnapha was the target of black magic. This led to significant distress, even though she claimed to have no known enemies or personal conflicts.

Channel 7 interviewed the abbot of the Phutthabucha Pa Khok Prasat Temple in Buriram, Wicharn Dhammachoto, for his thoughts on the matter.

The monk admitted that the presence of such a metal object in the mouth was strange, but he had never encountered anything similar connected to black magic.

The abbot explained that victims of black magic typically find nails, hair, or cow and buffalo skin in their bodies. He noted that this object appeared to be a modern item, which had never been referenced in black magic practices. He speculated that it could be a dental tool, possibly left behind during a past procedure.

Rungnapha later contacted the media to provide an update. She explained that she shared the X-ray and a photo of the object with medical professionals at her hospital. The team confirmed that it was a needle typically used to seal wounds after oral surgery.

This revelation triggered her memory. Rungnapha recalled having a tooth extracted at a local clinic near her home 15 years ago. She now believed the dentist at the time may have forgotten the needle in her gum.

Although she would like to return to the clinic to hold the dentist accountable, she said she did not have time, as she had to relocate for work in another province. Fortunately, she has experienced no complications following the needle’s removal.

In a similar case reported last year, a Thai woman sought help from the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women after discovering that a nurse in the southern province of Narathiwat left a needle in her vagina.

The needle was used to stitch a wound after childbirth and caused her prolonged discomfort. She reached out to the foundation for assistance because the removal required a skilled doctor and a significant financial cost. She hoped the hospital would take responsibility for the incident.