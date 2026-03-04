Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre

Thailand’s government ordered a diesel price freeze yesterday, March 3, after concerns over an escalating overseas conflict prompted some motorists to rush to fill up and stockpile fuel, amid fears prices could rise.

The move follows reports that fighting involving the United States and Israel against Iran has affected oil exports and is expected to last for around four weeks.

The situation led to heightened public attention across Thailand today, with residents reported to be queuing to refuel and storing additional fuel as a precaution against a potential increase in fuel costs.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, addressed the issue in a Facebook post, saying he had instructed the Ministry of Energy and relevant agencies to hold the diesel price.

In the post, Anutin said diesel would be fixed at 29.94 baht per litre for 15 days starting yesterday.

He wrote that the decision was made in his capacity as head of government, and added that further measures to support the public would be considered once the 15-day period ends.

Anutin also stated that all PTT stations would sell diesel at 29.94 baht per litre during the price-freeze period.

In a separate development, Thailand is preparing contingency measures to assist and evacuate Thai nationals from the Middle East if tensions escalate, after the United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that embassies and consulates in relevant areas will issue safety alerts, advise people to avoid high-risk locations and operate hotlines to provide information and maintain contact.

Officials added that, if the situation worsens, emergency plans include establishing safe areas and assembly points to support evacuations from conflict zones.

Evacuations are expected to use chartered commercial flights from a safe country or Thai Airways services. The Royal Thai Air Force has also placed appropriate aircraft on standby.