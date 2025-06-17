Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

Thai woman locked in by ex-boyfriend as he suspects her being unfaithful

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya
Pictures courtesy of Thairath

A shocking case of jealousy and violence unfolded in Pattaya when a South Korean man locked his Thai girlfriend in a room for nearly 24 hours, threatened her with a gun, and physically assaulted her after suspecting she was involved with another man.

The terrifying ordeal ended when police rescued the woman, leading to a dramatic chase and arrest of the jealous ex-boyfriend.

Yesterday, June 16, at around 7pm, Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of a foreigner using a gun to threaten and lock a Thai woman in a room at a nail salon on Pattaya Klang Road.

Officers quickly surrounded the building, but the perpetrator, alerted by the police, smashed a window and jumped from a third-floor balcony before fleeing the scene, holding the gun the entire time.

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

The police, employing careful tactics, managed to rescue the victim, identified as 28 year old Ann, a nail salon owner. She was bruised, exhausted, and visibly shaken.

Ann explained to police that her South Korean ex-boyfriend had taken her mobile phone and locked her in the room since the previous night, accusing her of having an affair with a Chinese man.

Related Articles

In his jealous rage, he had also ordered a gun, though it’s unclear who supplied it. The man used the weapon to threaten and assault her.

Around 3pm that same day, Ann had attempted to signal for help, but was unsuccessful. Afterwards, her ex-boyfriend returned her phone, forcing her to send a message to her Chinese friend, whom he believed was her new lover.

In a desperate attempt to escape, she sent a covert message asking her friend to alert the police. When officers arrived, the South Korean man fled the building.

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Detectives and patrol officers tracked him down and arrested him around 11pm, about 500 metres from the crime scene.

The suspect, identified as 27 year old Dong Wook Kim, was found in possession of a 9mm pistol, which he had bought for 77,000 baht from a Thai woman. He later admitted to the crime, claiming his motive was jealousy over the woman’s new relationship, reported Thairath.

Despite the physical and emotional abuse she endured, Ann initially chose not to press charges for assault or illegal detention. However, the South Korean man was prosecuted under the Firearms Act, with police continuing their investigation.

Latest Thailand News
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

3 minutes ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

12 minutes ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

17 minutes ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

24 minutes ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

37 minutes ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

50 minutes ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

1 hour ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

1 hour ago
Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August Bangkok News

Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August

1 hour ago
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party Crime News

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

2 hours ago
Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid Thailand News

Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

2 hours ago
Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US Thailand News

Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

2 hours ago
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

2 hours ago
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

4 hours ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

4 hours ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

4 hours ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

4 hours ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

4 hours ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

4 hours ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

4 hours ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

5 hours ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

5 hours ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x