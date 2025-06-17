Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

A shocking case of jealousy and violence unfolded in Pattaya when a South Korean man locked his Thai girlfriend in a room for nearly 24 hours, threatened her with a gun, and physically assaulted her after suspecting she was involved with another man.

The terrifying ordeal ended when police rescued the woman, leading to a dramatic chase and arrest of the jealous ex-boyfriend.

Yesterday, June 16, at around 7pm, Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of a foreigner using a gun to threaten and lock a Thai woman in a room at a nail salon on Pattaya Klang Road.

Officers quickly surrounded the building, but the perpetrator, alerted by the police, smashed a window and jumped from a third-floor balcony before fleeing the scene, holding the gun the entire time.

The police, employing careful tactics, managed to rescue the victim, identified as 28 year old Ann, a nail salon owner. She was bruised, exhausted, and visibly shaken.

Ann explained to police that her South Korean ex-boyfriend had taken her mobile phone and locked her in the room since the previous night, accusing her of having an affair with a Chinese man.

In his jealous rage, he had also ordered a gun, though it’s unclear who supplied it. The man used the weapon to threaten and assault her.

Around 3pm that same day, Ann had attempted to signal for help, but was unsuccessful. Afterwards, her ex-boyfriend returned her phone, forcing her to send a message to her Chinese friend, whom he believed was her new lover.

In a desperate attempt to escape, she sent a covert message asking her friend to alert the police. When officers arrived, the South Korean man fled the building.

Detectives and patrol officers tracked him down and arrested him around 11pm, about 500 metres from the crime scene.

The suspect, identified as 27 year old Dong Wook Kim, was found in possession of a 9mm pistol, which he had bought for 77,000 baht from a Thai woman. He later admitted to the crime, claiming his motive was jealousy over the woman’s new relationship, reported Thairath.

Despite the physical and emotional abuse she endured, Ann initially chose not to press charges for assault or illegal detention. However, the South Korean man was prosecuted under the Firearms Act, with police continuing their investigation.