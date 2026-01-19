Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 19, 2026, 4:55 PM
Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Immigration police arrested a Swedish man in Hua Hin yesterday, January 18, following reports of suspicious behaviour. Investigators later confirmed he was wanted for serious criminal charges in his home country.

The arrest followed an investigation led by Region 3 Immigration Police, after they received information suggesting the suspect was hiding in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Residents in the area had earlier filed complaints about a foreign man who rarely left his room, behaved suspiciously, and allegedly smoked cannabis inside his unit, disturbing neighbours with the smell.

Officers identified the suspect as Noah, a Swedish national who had reportedly fled his home country around a year ago to avoid prosecution. Investigators discovered that Noah had exhibited reckless behaviour in Thailand, including driving under the influence of drugs and possessing an unlicensed weapon.

Police stated that Noah’s behaviour posed a threat to public safety and national security, and that his presence in the country violated immigration laws. He is also wanted under an active arrest warrant issued by Swedish authorities.

According to Investigation Division 3 officers, Noah initially denied being the wanted individual, claiming that his appearance, being thinner and having shorter hair, did not match the suspect in the Swedish warrant. However, biometric verification confirmed his identity, with a distinctive large tattoo on his neck matching the one recorded by authorities abroad.

Police revoked his permission to stay in the country, citing immigration law provisions regarding individuals deemed a threat to public order or safety. He is now in custody pending further legal proceedings and deportation.

Matichon reported that immigration officials reaffirmed their commitment to the national policy of cracking down on foreign criminals using Thailand as a hideout, stating that such individuals will not be allowed to live in comfort while evading justice.

In similar news, police arrested a Kazakh national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice after he fled a fraud case in his home country and went into hiding in Phuket.

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 19, 2026, 4:55 PM
