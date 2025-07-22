Ex-Thai beauty queen accuses MP of shady 120k baht transfer

A beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur has sparked political fireworks by accusing a ruling party MP of pocketing a dodgy cash transfer, and she’s brought receipts.

Netdao Watchainanwong, better known as Madame Cher, filed a formal complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), claiming that Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP Sutham Jaritngam unlawfully accepted 120,000 baht from her bank account.

Netdao, a former public relations aide to PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwan, submitted the complaint this week, alleging that Sutham violated anti-corruption laws. She presented transaction records and screenshots of instant messages with Sutham to support her case.

The two were reportedly close until a fallout with Prawit ended her political role.

“I’ve handed over everything, the transaction slip, our chat history, the truth will come out,” said Netdao.

According to Thai anti-graft legislation, MPs and state officials are barred from accepting money or gifts from private individuals unless specific conditions are met.

Gifts from family members are allowed if given out of personal affection, while non-family gifts must not exceed 3,000 baht. Any gift above that threshold must be declared to the NACC within 30 days, and becomes the property of the state.

The alleged 120,000 baht transfer exceeds that limit, and Netdao wants swift action. She has asked the NACC to report back within 15 days.

“I’m not letting this go,” she said. “People need to know who they’re voting for.”

The drama doesn’t stop there.

Netdao also revealed she’s preparing another bombshell complaint, this time linked to an alleged bribery case involving a business operating inside a national park. She claims the case implicates a former Cabinet minister, as well as the minister’s daughter and son-in-law, reported Bangkok Post.

The NACC has yet to publicly respond to her initial complaint.

This isn’t the first time Thai politics has faced allegations of shady cash dealings, but Madame Cher’s high-profile background and decision to go public could intensify pressure on the PPRP.