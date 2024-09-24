South Korean man wanted for Pattaya murder nabbed in Vietnam

Photo courtesy of Vietnam Net Global

A South Korean suspect of a brutal murder who had been on the run for months, has finally been captured in Vietnam after a dramatic chase across Southeast Asia.

The murder suspect, 38 year old Kim HyeonggWon, wanted for a gruesome killing in Pattaya, has been extradited to South Korea, where justice awaits.

Advertisements

Kim was arrested in Hanoi’s Dong Da district after a months-long manhunt that began in Pattaya. On May 3, Kim and two accomplices allegedly committed a savage murder, hiding the victim’s body in a plastic container before dumping it in a lake. His attempts to cover his tracks were fruitless, as the international community launched a manhunt for the fugitive.

Fleeing Thailand, Kim embarked on a daring escape route through Laos before sneaking into Vietnam via illegal land crossings. He slipped into Da Nang and eventually Hanoi, hopping between small hotels to avoid detection. His fugitive life came crashing down when local police in Hanoi grew suspicious of his behaviour. A thorough investigation revealed Kim’s true identity—an internationally wanted murderer.

In a swift operation, coordinated by the Ministry of Public Security’s Foreign Affairs Department, police swooped in and arrested Kim. He was fined 4 million Vietnamese dollars (around 5,300 baht) for illegally entering Vietnam, but his far more serious crime awaited resolution in South Korea.

Kim was officially handed over to South Korean police yesterday, September 23, where he now faces justice for the horrific crime committed in Pattaya, reported Vietnam Net Global.

ORIGINAL STORY: South Korean national murdered, encased in concrete in Pattaya

Advertisements

The perpetrators of a chilling murder in Chon Buri have been partially apprehended, with one suspect confessing to the killing of a fellow South Korean national. The 34 year old victim, Roh Eui-jong, met his demise after being strangled and entombed in concrete inside a barrel by the suspects during a journey to Pattaya.

South Korean authorities detailed the confession of the unnamed suspect, who was previously acquainted with Roh at an entertainment spot in the RCA district. The suspect admitted to spiking Roh’s drink with a sleeping pill and then overpowering him after he awoke and resisted in the car. After the murder, Roh’s body was concealed in a barrel and discarded in Map Prachan reservoir, Bang Lamung district, where it was discovered over the weekend.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the crime, one in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh on May 14 and another in South Korea’s Gyeongnam province on May 12. The third suspect, Kim Hyung-won, is believed to have escaped towards the Myanmar border.

The suspect claimed he befriended Roh at an entertainment venue in the RCA area.

Khlong Tan police, upon receiving the investigation report from South Korea, have taken custody of the vehicle used in the crime for forensic analysis. The results are anticipated shortly, reported Bangkok Post.

The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for the three suspects on charges of murder, body concealment, illicit confinement, and theft.