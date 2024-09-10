Thai kid sensation dominates international kiteboarding

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Thai kid rising star in the world of kiteboarding has made waves by securing an impressive 4th place at the prestigious International Super Cup Kiteboarding Championship on Jeju Island, South Korea.

At just 9 years old, Thanawat Promwaen, also known as Shane, the youngest competitor in the professional men’s category, is already being hailed as a future Olympic hopeful. But Shane’s path to success in Jeju was anything but smooth.

With unpredictable weather cutting the event short—only four of the planned 10 races were completed—competitors faced an uphill battle. Despite this, Shane’s early points scoring and ability to adapt to changing conditions allowed him to shine against seasoned professionals.

“It was tough with the weather, but I stayed focused.”

Shane’s determination and resilience are fuelling a growing sense of pride among his family, supporters, and the Thai kiteboarding community.

Shane’s achievement in South Korea marks a significant milestone in his budding career, but the teen isn’t resting on his laurels. He’s already back in Thailand, training relentlessly for his next major challenge: the Formula Kite and TT Open Asian Championships in Daishan, China, just around the corner.

With his eyes firmly set on the future, Shane is determined to put Thailand on the global kiteboarding map. He aims to represent his country at the Youth Olympics. And with performances like this, it seems only a matter of time before that dream becomes reality, reported Pattaya News.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eight year old wing-foiling prodigy aims for record-breaking 110-kilometre Gulf of Thailand journey

In a display of sheer talent and determination, an eight year old kid is set to embark on a groundbreaking journey across the Gulf of Thailand.

Thailand’s wonder kid, Thanawat Promwaen, aka Shane from Pattaya, plans to cover an astonishing 110 kilometres, soaring from Pattaya to Pak Nam Pran near Hua Hin. If successful, Shane will etch his name in history as the youngest ever to conquer this challenging feat by kite foil.

Born on February 11, 2015, young Shane has been riding the waves of kite and wing foiling since the age of three. His upcoming daring adventure is not just an awe-inspiring spectacle but a significant stride towards his dream of conquering international competitions this year.

Juggling academics in the 3rd grade alongside an intensive training regime, Shane is guided by none other than his biggest mentors: his parents. Although too young to officially compete, Shane secures his spot in adult competitions through special invitations.

The kick-off for Shane’s Gulf of Thailand odyssey will be at Pattaya Kitesurfing Clubloongchat on Na Jomtien Beach, spanning a whopping 110 kilometres to conclude at Krom Luang Chumphon Beach Shrine in Pak Nam Pran, just 30 kilometres south of Hua Hin. This ambitious undertaking not only showcases Shane’s exceptional skills and audacity but is also a pivotal part of his preparation to achieve two grand dreams: becoming the youngest World Champion in Wing Foiling and representing Thailand at the Olympics, reported Hua Hin Today.

Influenced and inspired by the legendary water sports athlete, Kai Lenny, Shane is hurtling towards leaving an indelible mark in the world of wing foiling.

For those eager to witness this young prodigy’s extraordinary journey, updates on Shane’s progress can be tracked through his official Facebook channel, his website, or by following him on his LINE Official account: @shane.wingfoiler.