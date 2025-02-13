Single Thais impact wedding industry with shifting social values

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A growing number of Thais are opting to stay single, with reasons cited including evolving social values, financial constraints, and mismatched expectations. This trend is impacting businesses associated with romance, such as wedding planners and florists.

In 2023, a survey by the National Statistical Office found that one-fifth of Thais were single. Within the reproductive age group of 15 to 49, which constitutes 40.9% of the population, most reside in urban areas.

The increase in single status is linked to changing social norms and lifestyles, such as the Single Income, No Kids (SINK) trend. Those adopting this lifestyle often prioritise personal happiness by spending on travel, beauty, housing, and dining.

Some individuals are delaying marriage due to financial concerns, feeling that entering a union without being fully prepared may restrict future opportunities.

Additionally, many singles have heightened expectations for a partner, focusing on criteria like height, income, and past relationships. Extended working hours can also limit opportunities for singles to meet potential partners.

Setthawut Naruemityarn, who operates the Wedding is ME planning service, noted that despite economic challenges, some Thai couples, particularly those with higher disposable incomes, continue to marry. However, there is a trend towards reduced wedding expenditure.

Wedding is ME primarily serves Thai couples and has observed a shift towards smaller, more intimate weddings, reflecting changes in Thai wedding culture.

Changing values

In previous decades, parents from the baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, emphasised social status and career achievements, and were proud to invest in their children’s weddings.

Many of these parents are now from Generation Y and Z, born between the early 1980s and early 2010s, who prefer avoiding overwhelming wedding experiences and are open to altering traditions to suit their children’s preferences.

Today, many Thai couples incorporate Western influences into their celebrations, opting for smaller gatherings with around 100 guests. This shift is expected to result in reduced demand for food, beverages, and decor.

Additionally, wedding venues are moving from opulent hotel ballrooms to more intimate settings like restaurants, cafes, or beachfront locations.

Thonglor Kulabsawat, owner of Toi Flower Shop, observed that younger generations are purchasing fewer flowers, opting instead for lifestyle accessories as gifts. To remain relevant, the shop has adapted by learning new techniques and refreshing floral designs to meet market demand.

Changes in lifestyle trends among young people, such as choosing to remain single and raising pets instead of having children, may lead to fewer opportunities for floral purchases. However, Thonglor remains optimistic about the business’s future, believing that as young people mature, take on more responsibilities, and expand their social circles, occasions for buying flowers will naturally increase, reported Bangkok Post.