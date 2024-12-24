Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:36, 24 December 2024| Updated: 16:40, 24 December 2024
169 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

It seems 2024 has been a tough year for many in Thailand, and despite its moniker, the Land of Smiles, not many are feeling the joy as economic woes, political turmoil, and cybercrime topped the list of frustrations in a new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).

The annual survey, titled What Have You Been Tired of in 2024?, captured the sentiments of 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above from diverse backgrounds across the country between December 16 and 18.

On the happiness front, the nation appears divided. While 39.92% of respondents described themselves as “fairly happy,” citing personal contentment and smooth work lives, only 18.17% felt “very happy,” attributing their joy to good health and minimal worries. However, over 40% were less than content, with 32.52% saying they were “not very happy” due to rising living costs and political instability, and 9.39% admitting they were “not happy at all,” blaming debt, economic hardship, and day-to-day struggles.

The poll laid bare the root causes of these frustrations, with economic challenges taking centre stage. A staggering 52.14% flagged declining incomes and a lower quality of life as their biggest worries. Cybersecurity issues, including scams and data breaches, concerned 28.09%, while 27.86% pointed to Thailand’s political instability. Drug-related issues, high energy prices, and environmental concerns added to the fatigue.

Yet, not all is gloom. A resilient 12.75% reported no feelings of fatigue, standing out as beacons of optimism amid the chaos. Still, issues such as corruption, traffic congestion, and global tensions further cloud the national mood, reported Pattaya Mail.

This snapshot of 2024 highlights the uphill battle facing Thailand as it seeks to navigate a year fraught with challenges, from personal struggles to national crises. Will 2025 bring relief? The nation can only hope.

Despite the domestic gloom, Thailand ranks among the top 50 countries in the World Happiness Report 2024 as a potential destination for young people seeking happiness, highlighting a high level of joy among those under 30 years old in the country.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

