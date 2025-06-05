Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

Leaders address crisis as injured victims receive critical care

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A cement truck collided with a school van, resulting in 20 injuries. The district head of the cement company visited to assure assistance until all injuries are healed.

Police Lieutenant Det Phumistan from the Rabo Phai Police Station in Prachinburi received a report yesterday, June 4, about the accident at Ban Nong Man Pla on Road 304 Park 7, between Baan Nong Hai and Baan Nong Man Pla, in Hua Wa subdistrict, Si Mahaphot district.

The incident involved multiple injuries, prompting a swift response from emergency services, including the Ruamkatanyu Foundation Prachinburi and Sawang Bampen Thammasathan rescue teams.

At the crash site, a green Toyota van was found overturned by the roadside, with numerous injured students inside. Emergency responders extracted the students for first aid before transporting all 20 to Si Mahaphot Hospital.

Nearby, a yellow Hino cement truck with a damaged front bumper was parked at the scene. Juthamas Buapuean, the Si Mahaphot district chief, visited the injured students and their families, accompanied by Kitti Phon Kiddee, the head of the cement company’s district office. He ensured initial medical support for the students until their recovery.

Juthamas revealed that the school van was transporting students from Ban Rabo Phai to a school in Si Mahosot district, travelling via the Baan Nong Hai-Baan Man Pla route. The van was rear-ended by the yellow cement truck at an intersection en route to the school.

The students, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade, were all taken to Si Mahaphot Hospital. Among the injured, 19 students sustained minor injuries, referred to as green injuries, including eight boys and 11 girls.

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

One student, a nine year old girl with yellow injury status, required urgent care due to abrasions on her forehead and left cheek, with hearing issues and bleeding from her left ear.

She was transferred to Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital for a CT scan and further monitoring. The minor injured students, numbering 19, have been discharged and returned home.

Police documented the scene and will invite both drivers for further questioning to determine the precise cause of the accident. Any new information will be reported as it becomes available, reported KhaoSod.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

