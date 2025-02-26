Shot in the dark: Funeral turns chaotic as man opens fire, 1 injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An alarming firearm incident at a funeral in the province of Chanthaburi resulted in one injury. The perpetrator, identified as 32 year old man, was apprehended at the scene.

The incident unfolded around 10.50pm on February 24 at Thung Phla Temple in Chamun subdistrict, Mueang district, where a funeral service was taking place.

The initial police investigation revealed that Ekkarin, reportedly intoxicated, fired shots, injuring a relative of the deceased, 52 year old Paiboon, attending the funeral. The CCTV footage from the temple captured the incident, which showed Ekkarin firing multiple rounds.

Police and emergency services were notified promptly, leading to the capture of Ekkarin with the help of guests present at the funeral.

Upon investigation, police discovered that Ekkarin’s accomplice, Somchai Mahantawari, drove him to the venue. A .38 calibre revolver was seized, along with five spent cartridges and two bullets at the scene.

Inside the vehicle, police found additional ammunition. Both people were charged with attempted murder, possession of firearms and ammunition, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public area. They have since been released on bail.

Witnesses recounted that the altercation began when Ekkarin and Somchai entered the funeral in a drunken state, causing a disturbance. After being reprimanded by the hosts, Ekkarin left the scene briefly, only to return and fire shots into the crowd, narrowly missing attendees.

During the chaos, Paiboon sustained injuries while attempting to subdue Ekkarin, reported KhaoSod.

Virachai, the 50 year old host of the funeral, expressed concern over the safety of attendees, given that the suspects have been released on bail.

He urged the police to handle the case with utmost seriousness to prevent any recurrence, as the funeral proceedings are ongoing and guests, including children, remain vulnerable. The incident has raised alarm among the community due to the reckless nature of the attack.