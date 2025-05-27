Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

A 26 year old former dancer reported to media in Udon Thani that she had been violently abused by her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship for just two months.

The abuse included severe beatings, stabbings, and burning with a lighter, causing the victim, known as Aomsin, to jump from a second-floor building in an attempted escape, which resulted in a nearly broken leg. Despite her injuries, she was dragged back by her boyfriend and assaulted further. Police are currently pursuing the suspect.

Aomsin shared her ordeal with reporters yesterday, May 26, showing bruises, particularly on her left waist, inflicted by kicks on May 24. Her toes were severely damaged from being dragged, and she bore multiple burns and knife wounds.

A clip shows her being forcibly assaulted during intercourse, with acts of biting, choking, and hair-pulling. She has filed a police report, determined to prevent other women from experiencing similar abuse, warning that the man is reportedly involved with multiple women.

Aomsin met her 23 year old boyfriend, Warodom, known as Ex, through Facebook two months ago. Initially charming, he allegedly turned abusive, assaulting her after she discovered his interactions with other women.

Evidence of his violent behaviour includes a clip showing another girlfriend, Nadeer, being physically abused. Despite ending the relationship, Ex continued to pursue both women, prompting Aomsin to seek police intervention. She remains committed to pursuing legal action, suspecting drug use by Ex but lacking proof.

Nadeer, a 23 year old woman, confirmed that she was subjected to similar abuse by Ex, including being stomped on the face, and has since ended the relationship. Despite his attempts to reconcile, she chooses to distance herself, urging others to avoid such people.

Aomsin’s mother, 47 year old Supinya, expressed her shock upon discovering the abuse. Initially unaware, she noticed her daughter’s bruises, leading to a police report and medical attention. Determined to see justice served, she is resolved to pursue charges against Ex, whom she accuses of attempted murder.

Police Colonel Pathavee Konwimon, head of Phon Police Station, confirmed that the investigation is underway to apprehend Ex swiftly. The evidence from Aomsin is substantial, and police are committed to preventing further harm to other women, reported KhaoSod.

Verapol Raksamoe Wong, an admin of the Ban Dung Update page, revealed that Aomsin reached out to him at 3am seeking help. Shocked by the images she shared, he advised her to report the crime to the police. Aomsin hopes to warn other women about the hidden dangers of charming people on social media.