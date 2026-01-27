Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real

Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand plan for EEC is real and Casino-Free

Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, addressed skepticism regarding the “Disneyland” project within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). As the supervisor of the EEC, he asserted that Thailand possesses adequate potential to develop a world-class project like a Thai Disneyland. He emphasized that this initiative is a tangible goal, not merely a fantasy or an attempt to sell impossible dreams.

The project extends far beyond a theme park. The development plan includes a world-class concert hall and a standard sports stadium with a capacity of at least 80,000 seats. These facilities will accommodate global concerts, international sporting matches, and major events. Mr. Phiphat explicitly stated that the complex does not require a casino to be successful.

Relevant agencies within the EEC have already begun studying the project. The investment structure will likely follow a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This approach combines the expertise, technology, and capital of global private entities with careful policy supervision by the state.

The government selected the EEC as the strategic location due to its readiness in infrastructure. The area benefits from international airports, rail systems, high-speed trains, and deep-sea ports. It also offers seamless connectivity to key tourist cities such as Bangkok, Pattaya, and Rayong.

The administration views “Disneyland Thailand” not just as a fun park, but as a Global Entertainment & Lifestyle Hub. This development aims to create a positive chain reaction for the economy, including job creation, attracting high-quality tourists, and increasing per capita income. It serves as a space to showcase the potential of the new Thai generation on the global stage as creators, organizers, and drivers of the modern economy.

This initiative seeks to elevate Thailand into a new destination for Music & Sport Tourism. The facilities will draw global artists, sports fans, and young travelers from around the world throughout the year.

Mr. Phiphat added that Disneyland Thailand in the EEC represents an opportunity for the creative and new tourism industries. The government aims to position Thailand as the center for global activities in Southeast Asia.

“The question is not whether Disneyland in Thailand is possible, but who will complete it. Projects like this require action when readiness exists, rather than letting the opportunity pass. Continuity is the key to world-class projects. If you choose me and the Bhumjaithai Party to lead the government, these things will definitely happen,” Mr. Phiphat stated.