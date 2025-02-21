Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
146 1 minute read
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)
Photo via KhaoSod

A Khon Kaen resident has offered to go to prison in place of two dogs that caused a motorcycle accident.

The incident, which occurred on February 16 in Mueang Nong Ko subdistrict, involved two dogs chasing a 14 year old boy on a motorcycle, resulting in a car collision. The event was captured on CCTV and shared online, attracting numerous comments.

Advertisements

The owner of the dogs explained that his sister had brought the dogs, six year old siblings named Damdam and Dookdik, to guard the house.

Normally, the dogs are not aggressive. On the day of the accident, they managed to escape through a back fence.

Related Articles

He heard the accident and went out to investigate, but only realised the full extent of the ordeal after seeing the video online. To prevent future incidents, he decided to chain the dogs.


He added that despite their usual calm nature, the dogs had been provoked by local teenagers who would rev their motorcycle engines and shout at them. As a result, the dogs began barking whenever motorcycles passed by.

The owner remarked that he could not afford any compensation as he was unemployed but would willingly go to prison for the dogs. He stated that no parties had yet contacted him regarding the matter.

Advertisements

Police Colonel Prasat Naen-udon of Kranuan Police Station clarified that the car involved had first-class insurance, and both parties reached an amicable settlement. No legal action against the dogs was pursued, reported KhaoSod.

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

In other Khon Kaen news, a recent article from the LADbible highlights a grave health concern in Khon Kaen province and the northeastern region of Thailand, where a popular dish can potentially lead to liver cancer if not prepared correctly.

The dish, known as koi pla, consists of raw fish mixed with herbs, spices, and lime juice. Unfortunately, the raw fish may harbour parasites that are linked to liver cancer.

Latest Thailand News
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

1 minute ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

13 minutes ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

24 minutes ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

39 minutes ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

48 minutes ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video) Thailand News

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

1 hour ago
Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

1 hour ago
Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row

2 hours ago
Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2 Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2

2 hours ago
Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket Phuket News

Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket

2 hours ago
Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket Thailand News

Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket

2 hours ago
Drug suspect arrested in Rawai sea gypsy village in Phuket Phuket News

Drug suspect arrested in Rawai sea gypsy village in Phuket

2 hours ago
Foul play: Thai rubber plantation cockfight ruffled by police raid Thailand News

Foul play: Thai rubber plantation cockfight ruffled by police raid

3 hours ago
Thai woman missing in Oman after abuse by Bangladeshi boyfriend Thailand News

Thai woman missing in Oman after abuse by Bangladeshi boyfriend

3 hours ago
Little thieves in big trouble: Teenagers nabbed for stealing motorcycles Thailand News

Little thieves in big trouble: Teenagers nabbed for stealing motorcycles

3 hours ago
Firefighters battle wildfire at Laem Krathing, Phuket Phuket News

Firefighters battle wildfire at Laem Krathing, Phuket

3 hours ago
Peeping Tom busted: Ex-brother-in-law’s 3-year peep show horror Thailand News

Peeping Tom busted: Ex-brother-in-law’s 3-year peep show horror

4 hours ago
No dice: Thai casino entry plan unlikely to get Cabinet approval Thailand News

No dice: Thai casino entry plan unlikely to get Cabinet approval

5 hours ago
2 Indian men attacked in Pattaya for allegedly groping Thai women Pattaya News

2 Indian men attacked in Pattaya for allegedly groping Thai women

5 hours ago
Rice and fall: Thailand faces grain pains as India lifts export limits Business News

Rice and fall: Thailand faces grain pains as India lifts export limits

5 hours ago
Thailand considers stricter Internet rules on Thai-Myanmar border Thailand News

Thailand considers stricter Internet rules on Thai-Myanmar border

5 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand’s booze rules shake-up promises economic tonic Business News

Cheers: Thailand’s booze rules shake-up promises economic tonic

5 hours ago
Thai-ing the knot: Thailand pushes for free trade deal with gulf nations Business News

Thai-ing the knot: Thailand pushes for free trade deal with gulf nations

5 hours ago
3 year old Thai boy killed and 11 others injured in Phang Nga bus accident Thailand News

3 year old Thai boy killed and 11 others injured in Phang Nga bus accident

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
146 1 minute read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

24 minutes ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

39 minutes ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

48 minutes ago
Dengue cases projected to drop this year despite five recent deaths

Dengue cases projected to drop this year despite five recent deaths

60 minutes ago