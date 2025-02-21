Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

Photo via KhaoSod

A Khon Kaen resident has offered to go to prison in place of two dogs that caused a motorcycle accident.

The incident, which occurred on February 16 in Mueang Nong Ko subdistrict, involved two dogs chasing a 14 year old boy on a motorcycle, resulting in a car collision. The event was captured on CCTV and shared online, attracting numerous comments.

The owner of the dogs explained that his sister had brought the dogs, six year old siblings named Damdam and Dookdik, to guard the house.

Normally, the dogs are not aggressive. On the day of the accident, they managed to escape through a back fence.

He heard the accident and went out to investigate, but only realised the full extent of the ordeal after seeing the video online. To prevent future incidents, he decided to chain the dogs.



He added that despite their usual calm nature, the dogs had been provoked by local teenagers who would rev their motorcycle engines and shout at them. As a result, the dogs began barking whenever motorcycles passed by.

The owner remarked that he could not afford any compensation as he was unemployed but would willingly go to prison for the dogs. He stated that no parties had yet contacted him regarding the matter.

Police Colonel Prasat Naen-udon of Kranuan Police Station clarified that the car involved had first-class insurance, and both parties reached an amicable settlement. No legal action against the dogs was pursued, reported KhaoSod.

