Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 9, 2025
2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of เพชรสยามนิวส์ Facebook

The Bang Saphan district chief in Prachuap Khiri Khan province is set to propose to the provincial governor and immigration police the revocation of a Swiss national’s visa. This follows repeated incidents where his dog attacked tourists on the beach.

Yesterday, March 8, district chief Suthin Prasertsak assigned Nattapong Krainara, the district deputy for security, to convene a meeting at the Pong Prasasat subdistrict administrative organisation.

Attending were Police Lieutenant Colonel Worapong Chaophae, chief investigator of Bang Saphan Police Station, Jinta Khongpaen, a public health officer, Thanapol Apornrat, village head of Moo 1 in Pong Prasasat, alongside affected locals and tourists who had been bitten by the dog.

The case involves Swiss tourist Rolf Weber, who, along with Thai and foreign friends, reported to Bang Saphan police that he was bitten by a dog owned by his compatriot, Matthias, while walking on the beach for the second time.

Previously, other locals and tourists had also been bitten by Matthias’s dog.

Despite prior meetings and resolutions by the subdistrict to ban dogs without leashes or collars and orders to remove offending dogs from the area until legal proceedings concluded, Matthias repeatedly violated these directives.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Currently, the case is under the province’s judicial process, with a court hearing set for March 11. Meanwhile, police are gathering evidence and will summon Matthias for further questioning to file charges, as the incident is considered a minor offence. The case will then proceed to administrative prosecution.

In discussions with local and foreign residents, a proposal was made to hold a village meeting for a public hearing today, March 9, at Moo 1’s community hall. This aims to address the incident with relevant stakeholders. Nattapol, the Bang Saphan district deputy, stated that the district chief ordered an investigation.

Reports of injuries from dog bites were filed at Bang Saphan Police Station, and victims were sent to Bang Saphan Hospital, with police waiting on medical reports to proceed with charges.

Nattapol noted that affected locals have previously attempted mediation, but with no adherence to agreements, they now insist on legal action. The district will compile photographic and video evidence of past and current offences to present to the district chief and Pong Prasasat subdistrict administrative organisation.

This will be forwarded to the provincial governor and immigration for visa consideration regarding Matthias’s entry into the country, reported KhaoSod.

May be an image of 5 people and text that says &quot;2이3점 1 ศูนย์ปฏิบัติก Operation Cente สถานีตำรวจภูธรบาง Bangsapran Police St 网 お場&quot;

