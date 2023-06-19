Lone mites alert: Blood-sucking pests cause severe itching and spread through contact

Picture courtesy of หมอแล็บแพนด้า Facebook

Mhor Lab Panda’s Facebook page, a popular page in Thailand, warns about a tiny blood-sucking mite called ‘lone’ that causes severe itching, especially in private areas. The mite can spread through sexual contact or sharing personal items, and experts advise those affected to seek medical treatment immediately.

Today, Mhor lab Panda posted a warning on social media about the presence of ‘lone’ mites. These creatures cause itching around the genitals and other hairy parts of the body. The mites, which are approximately 1 to 2 millimetres in size, have three pairs of legs, and can be observed with the help of a mobile phone camera. They feed on human blood and their saliva can cause itching and irritation.

Lone mites live in body hair, usually around the genitals due to the suitable temperature. However, they can also be found in facial hair, eyelashes, and chest hair. These mites can be transmitted in two ways: Through sexual contact, or by sharing personal items such as towels, clothing, toilets, or bedding.

Both male and female mites can reproduce by mating and laying eggs on the hair shaft. One female can lay up to 30 eggs, which will hatch after seven days and reach maturity in three weeks.

Follow us on :













To prevent the spread of the mites, avoid sharing personal items and check for any symptoms of itching in private areas. If in doubt, consult a pharmacist for mite-killing medication or visit a doctor for treatment. It is also important to treat sexual partners, otherwise, the mites may continue to spread during intimate contact.

Two weeks ago, a family in Thailand‘s western Ratchaburi province faces a severe infestation of beetles, making their daily lives difficult as they struggle to eat, sleep, and conduct their regular routines. The 70 year old wooden house is the only one in the area affected by the insects, which have invaded various parts of the home, resulting in a desperate cry for help from the family. To read more click HERE.