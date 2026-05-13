Thai taxi drivers accused of paying monthly bribes to escape traffic penalties

Taxi drivers and the Taxi Network Trade Association alleged that some drivers paid bribes to police in exchange for being allowed to park in prohibited zone while waiting for passengers.

The accusations were first raised by the Facebook page Thai Taxi Association, which claimed taxi drivers operating at Ginza Curve in the Rangsit area paid monthly bribes to local officers to avoid fines and legal action for obstructing public roads.

According to the page, drivers who allegedly paid the money displayed specific stickers on their vehicles to identify themselves to police. The stickers reportedly included symbols such as green dragons or bird wings.

The page claimed each participating driver paid between 600 and 800 baht per month in exchange for preferential treatment.

Following the post, social media users shared additional allegations involving taxi ranks in other areas. Some commenters claimed drivers near Ramathibodi Hospital in Samut Prakan also paid bribes and alleged only members of certain groups were permitted to collect passengers there.

Others expressed suspicion about taxi operations in Chatuchak and additional areas in Rangsit, claiming drivers regularly parked in prohibited locations without receiving penalties.

Channel 7 later interviewed taxi drivers about the bribe allegations. One driver claimed payments to local police at Ginza Curve were common and stated he had never seen drivers in the group fined for traffic offences.

Another driver told the news agency that he had previously parked at the same location and was fined while other drivers nearby were not penalised.

Taxi Network Trade Association president Withun Naewpanich also spoke to Channel 7 that the bribery existed within some taxi groups, but he denied identifying drivers and officers who involved.

According to Withun, many drivers operated ageing vehicles that could no longer legally register for public transport services in Bangkok. He claimed these drivers instead moved operations to provinces surrounding the city and continued providing services illegally. This forced them to pay bribe for protections.

Pathum Thani Provincial Police deputy commander Nirundorn Phaksuban denied the allegations. Nirundorn stated that the stickers mentioned online were simply used to identify different taxi groups and were not connected to bribery or preferential treatment from police officers.

After the allegations gained widespread attention online, officers from Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station conducted enforcement operations at Ginza Curve yesterday, May 12. Police issued fines to taxi drivers found parked illegally in the area.