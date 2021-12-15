Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand

Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

In today’s episode Jay, natty and Forrest talk about warnings over omicron surge after new years in Thailand, Solar panels and a green future for Thailand, Phuket’s new road safety campaign ‘100% helmet’ and some light hearted stories regarding an all inclusive temple and lions on a plane!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines3 mins ago

Virologist advises delaying dose 4 pending info on new variants, arrival of new vaccines
Coronavirus World36 mins ago

Pfizer Covid-19 pill nearly 90% effective at preventing hospitalisation, death
Thailand55 mins ago

Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Sponsored23 hours ago

Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket”
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Health officials warn of potential Omicron surge after New Year holiday
The controversy around Balkan hydroelectricity
World6 hours ago

The controversy around Balkan hydroelectricity
COVID-19: South Africa develops own coronavirus vaccine
World9 hours ago

COVID-19: South Africa develops own coronavirus vaccine
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
The 77 Percent — The retirement age impasse
World10 hours ago

The 77 Percent — The retirement age impasse
AfricaLink On Air - 14 December 2021
World10 hours ago

AfricaLink On Air – 14 December 2021
Siarhei Tsikhanouski: From blogger to activist to political prisoner?
World10 hours ago

Siarhei Tsikhanouski: From blogger to activist to political prisoner?
Sudan: Military used heavy weapons against anti-coup protesters, NGOs say
World11 hours ago

Sudan: Military used heavy weapons against anti-coup protesters, NGOs say
Staying young — and on the payroll: Why Ugandan public servants are changing their legal age
World12 hours ago

Staying young — and on the payroll: Why Ugandan public servants are changing their legal age
Indonesia: Epidemiologists warn of high COVID risk at disaster shelters
World13 hours ago

Indonesia: Epidemiologists warn of high COVID risk at disaster shelters
<div>UK's nationality bill could strip millions of Britons of their citizenship</div>
World14 hours ago

UK’s nationality bill could strip millions of Britons of their citizenship
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand Red Light District & Is Thailand Racist? | Vox Pop | Ep. 01
Is South Korea close to officially ending the Korean War?
World14 hours ago

Is South Korea close to officially ending the Korean War?
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending