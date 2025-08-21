New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

NBTC deploys liveness detection nationwide to shut down scam-linked mobile number fraud

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Photo courtesy of Thailandee

Thailand is cracking down on SIM-swap scams with strict new mobile registration rules, and you’ll need your face to prove who you are.

In a major move to curb cybercrime, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has rolled out real-time facial recognition technology, known as Liveness Detection, to verify all new SIM registrations and replacements nationwide.

The change, which took effect on August 18, is aimed squarely at stopping scammers from using fake or stolen identities to hijack phone numbers, a common tactic in online fraud and financial theft.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak, the system will apply to all new prepaid and post-paid users, as well as existing customers requesting a new SIM while keeping the same number.

“The government is urgently tackling cybercrime to protect the public. These measures will reduce risks linked to phone numbers and create a safer digital society.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Liveness Detection system works similarly to facial ID scans used in banking apps. It blocks fraudsters from using photos, videos or even 3D masks to bypass identity checks, which is a known vulnerability in previous SIM registration processes.

Under the new rules, users must register in person or through official apps provided by mobile service operators. Valid and original documents are mandatory:

