Illegal Internet stations found beaming signals into Laos

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 25, 2025


Police in Nong Khai uncovered a network of illegal wireless Internet stations suspected of beaming signals across the border into Laos, raising serious security concerns.

The discovery was made this morning, February 25, by officials from the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Nong Khai police, who are now hunting for those responsible.

The investigation was led by Trairat Wiriyasirikul, the caretaker Secretary General of the NBTC Office, in collaboration with officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Subdivision 3.

The team inspected three suspected stations located near the Lao border, which were found strategically placed to transmit wireless broadband Internet signals into Laos.

The first illegal station was found on the rooftop of a hotel in Mueang district, just 1.24 kilometres from the Lao border. The team discovered two satellite dishes mounted on the rooftop, positioned to beam Internet signals towards the border.

Broadband Internet cables were connected to the dishes but the cables appeared to have been recently severed, possibly to avoid detection.



A mobile phone cell site was also found on the hotel’s rooftop. When questioned, the hotel management claimed ignorance of who owned the wireless Internet dishes.

“We suspect the dishes were set up to beam signals into Laos. We are investigating to identify the owner of the broadband account connected to these dishes.”

Trairat confirmed that the NBTC Office would trace the account and determine who was behind the illegal setup.

The second illegal station was discovered approximately 7 kilometres from the border, with a similar setup. Investigators believe the signal was likely being transmitted to the border area on the Thai side.

A third station was found just 900 metres from the Lao border, further fuelling suspicions of cross-border Internet broadcasting. The investigation team is now working to trace the equipment owners and the individuals responsible for setting up the illegal stations.



Those found responsible will be charged with possessing telecommunication equipment without permission, which is a serious offence under Thai law.

The discovery has sparked concerns about potential cross-border security breaches and unauthorised Internet usage. Police suspect the illegal stations may have been used for unauthorised business operations or even criminal activities, although the exact purpose remains under investigation.

With tensions rising over cross-border communication security, the NBTC Office and Nong Khai police are intensifying their investigation. The case has also prompted a review of security measures along the border to prevent further illegal Internet broadcasting.

As the investigation unfolds, police urge anyone with information about the illegal stations to come forward, warning that more arrests could follow as they crack down on unauthorised telecommunication networks, reported The Nation.



Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

