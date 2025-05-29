Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

Thousands of Russian accounts frozen amid newly imposed restrictions

Photo of George Anderssen George Anderssen36 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s largest commercial bank and one of Southeast Asia’s most prominent financial institutions, has begun freezing accounts and blocking cards belonging to Russian nationals, triggering confusion and concern among the expat and tourist communities across the country.

The drastic move, which reportedly began around May 25, follows a newly enforced policy that limits access to banking services for foreigners who do not meet strict eligibility requirements.

According to both direct reports and coverage by Espreso Global, affected customers are being told they must withdraw their funds immediately or risk being locked out of their accounts entirely.

Under the updated policy, only foreign account holders who:

Related Articles
  • Possess long-term visas (such as retirement or business visas),
  • Are legally married to Thai nationals, or
  • Own property in Thailand,

Will be permitted to maintain their accounts and continue using Bangkok Bank-issued debit and ATM cards.

The change marks a sharp departure from Bangkok Bank’s historically open approach, which allowed even short-term visitors to open accounts — a practice that had made it especially popular among digital nomads and long-stay tourists.

Bangkok Bank's policy shift: Why the change of heart? | News by Thaiger
Photo via utah778/Getty Images

Thousands of Russian nationals are now reportedly affected, many of whom had opened accounts on tourist visas and now find themselves unable to access cash or use payment cards. Long lines have formed at Bangkok Bank branches across tourist hotspots, with frustrated customers demanding answers.

Why the policy change?

Since January, Bangkok Bank and most other commercial banks have ceased opening accounts for foreign tourists, including holders of the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), citing a rise in online fraud as the impetus for this policy change.

Although the bank has not issued a direct public statement clarifying whether the measure targets only Russian citizens, speculation is growing that similar enforcement may soon apply to other nationalities lacking permanent or semi-permanent residency status.

The development appears linked to growing global pressure on financial institutions to comply with sanctions against Russia and to curb money laundering activities. However, the move has blindsided many, raising serious concerns about the stability and accessibility of banking services for the broader foreign population in Thailand.

Urgent advisory

Foreign account holders with Bangkok Bank who do not meet the new eligibility criteria are strongly advised to contact their branch immediately to clarify their account status and arrange fund withdrawals if necessary.

Apart from a Bangkok Bank spokesperson, who confirmed to Russian news agency TASS, stating “The policy applies to all tourists, regardless of nationality,” there has been no other official comment from headquarters.

The situation remains fluid, and further updates are expected in the coming days.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival Thailand News

Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

27 seconds ago
Bangkok Bank&#8217;s policy shift: Why the change of heart? Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

36 seconds ago
Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent Thailand News

Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

8 minutes ago
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars Thailand News

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

16 minutes ago
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash Thailand News

Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

21 minutes ago
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

44 minutes ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

54 minutes ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

1 hour ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

1 hour ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

1 hour ago
Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace Thailand News

Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

1 hour ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok Bangkok News

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash Pattaya News

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

2 hours ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized Bangkok News

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

2 hours ago
Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims Thailand News

Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

2 hours ago
Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident Thailand News

Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

2 hours ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days Business News

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

3 hours ago
Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges Bangkok News

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

4 hours ago
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

4 hours ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

4 hours ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

4 hours ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

4 hours ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

4 hours ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

5 hours ago
FinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of George Anderssen George Anderssen36 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of George Anderssen

George Anderssen

George founded ThaiVisa.com in 2002 that later rebranded to aseannow.com, Thailand's biggest English-language forum. He has experience working in various media like radio, television and internet startups and can be found online 24/7!

Related Articles

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

Monday, March 31, 2025
Krungthai Bank reveals quick way to spot fake transfers

Krungthai Bank reveals quick way to spot fake transfers

Saturday, March 29, 2025
ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

Thursday, March 27, 2025
Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam

Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam

Friday, November 29, 2024
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x