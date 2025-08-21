Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

A teacher’s husband issued an apology after running his pickup over a 12 year old schoolboy in Udon Thani, claiming he did not notice the boy sitting at the spot.

The 12 year old Thai boy, Tang, suffered a broken pelvis after the driver, 53 year old Phan, ran over him while he was sitting in the activity area after school had finished on August 18. His injuries were serious, but doctors have since confirmed that he is now in a stable condition.

Tang will be required to remain at Udon Thani Hospital for at least three weeks until his pelvic bone heals. Fortunately, he will not need surgery.

The accident drew widespread public attention after Tang’s parents took the case to the media, fearing that their son would not receive justice. His mother, 45 year old Rin, said she was concerned the school might overlook the matter because the suspect is the husband of one of the teachers.

The school’s director, Phayakkaphon Rodchompoo, assured Tang’s family that the school would fully support them. He added that teachers would visit Tang in the hospital, deliver his homework, and help him keep up with lessons so that his injuries would not cause him to fall behind his classmates.

According to the director, police have not yet pressed charges against the driver, as they are waiting to assess the full extent of Tang’s injuries.

If Tang’s treatment extends beyond 22 days, Phan will be charged under Section 300 of the Criminal Law for committing a reckless act causing serious injury. The offence carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Speaking to Channel 7, Phan said he did not wish to discuss the details of the accident but promised to take full responsibility. He admitted his wrongdoing and apologised to the victim and his family.

Phan acknowledged public criticism of his recklessness, insisting he had never intended for the incident to happen. He claimed he simply had not noticed that the boy was sitting there at the time.