Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 1, 2025
294 1 minute read
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Kasikornbank has announced that mobile banking customers need to ensure their registered name matches their mobile SIM card name by April 30. The bank outlined two conditions for this requirement. Customers who have not been contacted need not take any action.

Kasikornbank communicated through its Facebook page, KBank Live, regarding a measure to enhance mobile banking security. This initiative requires the user name to match the mobile SIM card holder’s name. Customers utilising K PLUS, LINE BK, or MAKE by KBank and meeting the criteria will receive instructions through these platforms starting from February 17.

Advertisements

The customer group required to act by April 30 comprises those who began using mobile banking services from 2022 onward and fall into one of two categories. The first category includes users of K PLUS, LINE BK, or MAKE by KBank who have a mobile number without a verifiable SIM card holder’s name. The second involves foreign customers whose mobile phone number’s SIM card name does not match the user name on K PLUS, LINE BK, or MAKE by KBank.

Customers fitting these descriptions will receive guidance via K PLUS, LINE BK, or MAKE by KBank from February 17 onward. Those who do not receive any notification are not required to take any action. This directive aims to ensure greater security and compliance for all mobile banking users, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MoneyandBanking

In similar news, Thai telecom heavyweight True Corporation has firmly denied allegations of supplying SIM cards in bulk to call centre gangs, following a dramatic police raid in Bangkok.

The raid, carried out on December 20, targeted a condo on Rama IX Road in Huay Kwang, uncovering a staggering cache of criminal tech: 286 SIM boxes, over 300,000 SIM cards, 636 smartphones, and 100 computers. Six Chinese nationals were arrested in connection with the illicit operation.

SIM card fraud in Thailand involves criminals using fake identities or stolen data to register SIM cards for scams, financial fraud, and identity theft. Common schemes include phishing, OTP interception, and unauthorised transactions. Police have cracked down on illegal SIM card sales and strengthened registration regulations to curb fraud.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured Central Thailand News

Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured

4 hours ago
Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya Central Thailand News

Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani Central Thailand News

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan Central Thailand News

Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

5 hours ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya Crime News

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained Crime News

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

7 hours ago
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30 Finance

Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

7 hours ago
Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht Bangkok News

Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht

7 hours ago
Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution

8 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety Bangkok News

Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety

8 hours ago
Pattaya tourism surges with Russian and European influx Pattaya News

Pattaya tourism surges with Russian and European influx

8 hours ago
Fire devastates home in Phuket, leaves resident in shock Crime News

Fire devastates home in Phuket, leaves resident in shock

8 hours ago
Geckos&#8217; centipede battle sparks lucky number frenzy (video) Thailand News

Geckos’ centipede battle sparks lucky number frenzy (video)

9 hours ago
British dad mysteriously vanishes in Bangkok Bangkok News

British dad mysteriously vanishes in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Cold weather warning in Thailand with frost on mountain tops Bangkok News

Cold weather warning in Thailand with frost on mountain tops

9 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 31 to February 2)

24 hours ago
Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found Crime News

Russian man rescued after car crashes into tree, suspected drugs found

1 day ago
Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers Thailand News

Thailand lottery players seek Chinese calendar for lucky numbers

1 day ago
5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand Crime News

5 Chinese nationals arrested crossing illegally into Thailand

1 day ago
Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical Bangkok News

Phumtham dismisses refugee employment proposal as impractical

1 day ago
Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory Chiang Mai News

Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

1 day ago
Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life Central Thailand News

Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

1 day ago
Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant Crime News

Hot sting: Thai child scalded by soup at Chon Buri restaurant

1 day ago
Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone Business News

Sky’s the limit: AIS takes off with HOVERAir X1 Pro Max drone

1 day ago
Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings Central Thailand News

Sacred tattoo event in Nakhon Pathom draws blessings

1 day ago
FinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 1, 2025
294 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

5 hours ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

7 hours ago